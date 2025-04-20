"Been playing like he's in timberlands", "Becoming a liability"- Fans unhappy with Liverpool star despite win over Leicester

A good number of Liverpool fans online have registered their complaints about Ibrahima Konate's performance following their 1-0 Premier League win over Leicester City on Sunday, April 20. The French centre-back was defensively shaky in some instances, and this made some Reds supporters unhappy with him.

Three minutes into the game, Mohamed Salah was close to putting Liverpool ahead. However, his strike crashed against the left post. Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi also recorded an attempt that hit the right post in the 10th minute. One minute later (11’), Salah was restricted from opening the scoring by Leicester's goalkeeper Mads Hermansen. The latter made a phenomenal stop to keep the scoreline intact.

Later, Konstantinos Tsimikas (57’) was the quickest to react to a rebound and placed his shot towards the left post. However, Hermansen made another brilliant stop to deny Liverpool from taking the lead.

In the 76th minute, the Reds broke the deadlock through Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman rifled his shot into the net, which secured a well-deserved victory for the Merseyside-based club.

Meanwhile, in his stint against Leicester, Konate registered a passing accuracy of 93% (70/75). He registered eight clearances, won one out of one ground duel contested, but lost possession of the ball five times (via Sofascore).

After the game, Liverpool fans rushed to X to vent their frustration with Konate's display, with one tweeting:

"If Konate is wanting a new contract with these performances recently he can think again, been playing like he’s in timberlands."

"Konate is obviously really good and it’d be hard to replace him but don’t think he’s been at his best for a while now. Wouldn’t mind getting a guy in who can push him/replace him tbh.," another added.

"Konate just look a bit shaky lately," a fan suggested.

"Konate isn’t the future," another lamented.

"Konate tho , he’s becoming a liability #LFC," wrote another.

How did Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold perform against Leicester City?

Leicester City FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Alexander-Arnold marked his return by scoring a goal that secured all three points for the Reds, having missed their last four games. The English right-back could also be lauded for putting in a remarkable cameo performance.

Alexander-Arnold was introduced to replace Conor Bradley in the 71st minute. In 19 minutes on the pitch, he maintained a passing precision of 50% (4/8). The right-back registered one shot on target, one tackle, and won 1/1 ground duel contested (via Sofascore).

Arne Slot's men have now extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points. With five league games left, Liverpool have accumulated 79 points from 33 games. They would be officially crowned champions next week if they beat Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

