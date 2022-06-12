"Been very reliable" - Michael Owen lauds 2 England stars and plays down concerns of past mistakes 

Former Liverpool and Manchester United forward Michael Owen has praised England's goalkeepers following their excellent performances in this year's Nations League competition.

Jordan Pickford has been the undisputed Three Lions number one ever since Gareth Southgate took over as manager in 2016. The Everton shot-stopper put some exceptional displays as his nation reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, as well as the final of the European Championships last summer.

The 28-year-old keeper won the Golden Glove award at the Euros last year as England fell just short of their first major tournament victory in 55 years. Pickford was rested in favour of Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale in England's most recent fixture against Italy at Molineux and again made some spectacular saves to keep the Azzurri out.

Speaking after the goalless draw in Wolverhampton, Owen was full of praise for both shot-stoppers, as the pundit told Channel 4 (as per The Liverpool Echo):

“He (Ramsdale) was brilliant. I think a lot of people look at our goalkeeping situation and are a little bit concerned about it. However, whenever Jordan Pickford plays, I know he made a mistake against Germany (on Tuesday), but over the last few years, he has been very reliable."

“But then Ramsdale has come in and hasn’t conceded a goal for England. He made some good saves, it wasn’t like he did not have anything to do today. As much as people worry about the situation, we have two goalkeepers there that have done particularly well when called upon.”

Aaron Ramsdale determined to become England's number one goalkeeper

The 24-year-old enjoyed an incredibly successful debut campaign at the Emirates Stadium. His appearance against Italy earned Ramsdale just his second senior cap.

However, the former Sheffield United keeper has made it clear he is not there to be Pickford's deputy, as he told talkSPORT (as per The Mirror):

"By no means I am second choice. I am pushing me, I am pushing him (Pickford). If I can put performances in like that a little bit more when I get the chance, I think I will be pushing him all the way.”

Ramsdale added:

"The challenge is amazing and trying to put in performances like that whenever I play will only push Jordan. I was happy with a few saves and the clean sheet"

He concluded by saying:

"There are a lot of very good English goalkeepers not at this camp. And it’s a great challenge here - Jordan, myself and Nick (Pope) push each other every day.”

