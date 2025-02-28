"Been so s**t this season", "He's back and we lose" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate after their loss to Al-Orobah

Fans are unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate, Marcelo Brozović, following his performance in their Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Orobah on Friday. The Saudi Pro League clash ended in a 2-1 loss for the Knights of Najd at Al-Jouf University Stadium.

Omar Al Somah opened the scoring for Al-Orobah following a fast break in the 40th minute. Nawaf Bu Washl netted the equalizer for the visitors after being set up by Ângelo in the 51st minute. Brozovic received his first booking of the match in the next minute for committing a bad foul.

Brozovic was absent in Al-Nassr's 2-0 win against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on February 25. During his 90 minutes on the pitch against Al-Orobah, he was involved in two key passes and had one shot on target. The 32-year-old won five out of nine ground duels and one aerial duel while losing possession 15 times.

Jóhann Gudmundsson then took the lead for the hosts with a left-footed shot from an assist by Omar Al Somah in the 65th minute.

Fans took to social media to criticize Marcelo Brozovic after his display in Al-Nassr's loss against Al-Orobah.

One X user wrote:

"I swear Brozovic has been so s**t this season but we are not seeing it as other players have performed even bad."

Another added:

"Brozovic back and we lose 😮‍💨"

"Brozovic gettin mogged by randoms, he might be the worst in history," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Even Brozovic hasn't been that good lately. And where is Otavio? Is he injured?"

Another shared:

"The other team he has 5 foreigner players. They are better then Al-Nassr. Brozo an Angelo and Renaldo are playing without any care"

A fan wrote:

"Brozovic man he all always does is back passing can't tackle without can't dribble."

One X user posted:

"BROZOVIC IS AWFUL"

Another wrote:

"Duran and Brozovic brought nothing to the team they’ve been the worst players on the pitch and Pioli needs to get sacked tomorrow"

Marcelo Brozovic has registered one goal and five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr this season.

Al-Orobah's Omar Al Somah on Cristiano Ronaldo after 2-1 win against Al-Nassr

Al-Orobah striker Omar Al Somah expressed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo after registering two goal contributions in his side's win against Al-Nassr on Friday. Following the 2-1 victory, the 35-year-old said (via @TheNassrZone on X):

"Ronaldo has been my inspiration since I was a child.. This day is historic for me. I thank the Kingdom for bringing in a player like him, and I don't want to see him sad."

Following his goal contributions against Al-Nassr, Omar Al Somah has now recorded six goals and two assists in 12 appearances across all competitions for Al-Orobah this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has registered 25 goals and four assists in 30 matches for the Knights of Najd this season.

