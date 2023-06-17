“Been told it’s signed” - Fabrizio Romano claims Real Madrid have ‘finally completed’ move to sign forward

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid has reportedly finalized the signing of Espanyol forward Joselu on loan.

The deal is said to be completed and signed, marking an essential acquisition for the Spanish giants. The 33-year-old was Spain’s hero in the Nations League semifinals on Thursday, where he scored a late winner against Italy.

Complete details of the agreement have emerged via Romano, revealing the terms of the deal. Joselu will join Real Madrid on a loan basis until June 2024, with the club paying a fee of €500k to Espanyol.

Notably, the agreement includes a buy option clause, although it is not mandatory and is set at €1.5m. Furthermore, Joselu has agreed to reduce his salary as part of the move.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Understand Real Madrid have finally completed Joselu deal — been told it’s signed, here we go!



Exclusive details of the agreement:



◉ Loan until June 2024;



◉ €500k loan fee to Espanyol;



◉ Buy option clause NOT mandatory for €1.5m;



Having scored an impressive 17 goals in the previous season, Joselu's addition is expected to bolster Real Madrid's attacking prowess. The 33-year-old brings experience and knowledge vital for performing at a top-tier club like Real Madrid.

However, while Joselu's arrival is significant, it is unlikely that he alone will be a direct replacement for departing club legend Karim Benzema. The French international striker recently decided to move to Saudi Arabia, leaving a notable void in Real Madrid's attack.

As such, it is crucial for Madrid to also invest in a talented young striker to strengthen their front line. Notably, the club has been linked with players like Harry Kane, although the Tottenham Hotspur striker's high price tag may pose a challenge.

Additionally, Madrid has been heavily linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe. He could provide a dynamic partnership alongside Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the attacking lineup, if signed.

With the signing of Joselu confirmed, Madrid will continue their pursuit of further reinforcements as they aim to maintain their status as one of the most formidable teams in Europe.

Vinicius Junior's sensational strike against Manchester City shortlisted for Champions League Goal of the Season

Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior's incredible long-range strike against Manchester City has been shortlisted for the Champions League Goal of the Season.

UEFA observers have selected Vini Jr.'s stunning strike as one of the top 10 goals from the previous season's competition. Fans now have the opportunity to cast their votes online to determine the ultimate winner of the Champions League 2022-23 Goal of the Season.

Despite Vinicius' heroics, Madrid could not overcome City in the away fixture, resulting in their exit from the title race. Ultimately, Manchester City emerged victorious by defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final, securing their first-ever Champions League triumph.

