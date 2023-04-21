"Been watching De Gea too much" - Fans rip into Arsenal star for error that led to Southampton's opener in under 30 seconds from kickoff

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's blunder against Southampton has fans comparing it to Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea's Europa League calamity.

The English keeper has made a nightmare start to the Gunners' clash with the Saints tonight (April 21). Ramsdale played a terrible pass into the path of Southampton forward Carlos Alcaraz with just 27 seconds on the clock.

The Argentine attacker made no mistake in punishing Ramsdale, taking one touch before curling the ball into the far corner. The Arsenal goalkeeper had his head in his hands after a moment of madness.

Ramsdale has enjoyed a superb season at the Emirates. He had kept 13 clean sheets in 34 matches across competitions before tonight. However, he is at risk of jeopardizing the Gunners' title challenge with Southampton taking the lead.

The Englishman's error comes just a day removed from De Gea's slip-up against Sevilla in the Europa League. The Red Devils crashed out in the quarterfinals thanks in part to the Spanish stopper's mistake.

He similarly tried to make a pass to teammate Harry Maguire but the English defender was quickly closed down. It led to Sevilla's opener on a night that ended 3-0 (5-2 on aggregate) to the La Liga side.

Fans have prodded a stick at Ramsdale for his error, with one tweeting:

"Ramsdale has been watching De Gea too much."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Arsenal shot-stopper's terrible contribution to Southampton's opener:

