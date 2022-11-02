"Been the worst signing" - Danny Murphy names Liverpool's most disappointing signing in the Jurgen Klopp era

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has hit out at Naby Keita, labeling him the worst signing made during manager Jurgen Klopp's tenure.

Keita, 27, arrived at Anfield from RB Leipzig in a deal worth up to £59 million in the summer of 2018. However, the Guinean has struggled to maintain consistency due to a host of recurring injuries.

Despite lifting seven trophies with the Merseysiders, Keita has been an underwhelming signing for the Reds. Overall, he has netted 11 goals and laid out seven assists in 117 appearances.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy shared his thoughts on Liverpool's struggles in the midfield department in the ongoing season. He said:

"Although I think Fabinho is a bit down on his form, with him, Thiago [Alcantara] and [Jordan] Henderson fit and playing every week, I don't think the midfield is as big a problem as people make out. Although you would like more choice."

Discussing the alternatives, Murphy slammed Keita for being unable to thrive at Anfield due to his lack of fitness and form. He added:

"[Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain is never fit. Keita's probably been the worst signing out of the big ones. All the others have done well. And the two young lads [Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho], although super talents, you can't rely on them week in, week out."

Keita, who is currently recovering from a long-term hamstring injury, has missed 82 games for the Reds as a result of either illness or injury.

A press-resistant midfielder blessed with flair and passing, Keita has recently been linked with a host of heavyweight clubs. Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur (via 90min), AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United and West Ham United (via Milan Live) are all reportedly interested in signing the player on a free transfer next summer.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| The situation with Naby Keita’s contract remains deadlocked, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs all keen on signing him on a free transfer next summer, alongside strong interest from clubs in Germany, Italy, Spain and France. [ @GraemeBailey 🥈| The situation with Naby Keita’s contract remains deadlocked, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs all keen on signing him on a free transfer next summer, alongside strong interest from clubs in Germany, Italy, Spain and France. [@GraemeBailey] https://t.co/ElNwNvlXAR

Borussia Dortmund set mammoth price tag for Liverpool target Jude Bellingham

As per BILD, Borussia Dortmund have slapped a massive €150 million price tag on Real Madrid and Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham, 19, has established himself as a vital member of BVB's squad over the past two seasons. Since arriving from Birmingham City for an initial fee of £22.75 million in 2020, the Englishman has registered 19 goals and 20 assists in 109 matches across all competitions.

With Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner in the final year of their respective contracts, the Reds are expected to add new midfielders to their ranks at the end of the ongoing campaign.

