"Bees are back to being the stubborn side we know" – Chris Sutton delivers prediction for Liverpool vs Brentford

Former Chelsea star Chris Sutton has predicted a 3-1 triumph for Liverpool in their Premier League encounter against Brentford at Anfield on Sunday (November 12).

The Reds, who have lost just twice in 17 matches across competitions this season, are currently third in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 24 points from 11 outings. They were most recently held to a surprise 1-1 stalemate during their visit to Luton Town last week.

Brentford, on the other hand, are in ninth spot on the domestic table with 16 points from 11 games. Thomas Frank's side, who have netted 19 goals and conceded 14, are on a three-match winning streak.

In his column for the BBC, Sutton claimed that Liverpool could find it difficult to win against Brentford in their home clash. He wrote:

"This isn't an easy one to call. I was wrong about Liverpool against Luton last time out, but Brentford's return to form is the main reason I don't think this one will just be a straightforward home win. After a bit of a blip, the Bees are back to being the stubborn side we know they are, and they carry a threat too."

Predicting a home win due to the Reds' form at Anfield, Sutton added:

"But Liverpool really have to win this game to keep up with Manchester City in the title race – I don't want City to just run away with the title – and their home form has been very strong so far."

The Reds, who have won two of their last five Premier League outings, could miss a host of first-team stars against Brentford. Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, and Stefan Bajcetic are confirmed to be out with respective injuries for the match. Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones are doubtful, with Alexis Mac Allister out suspended.

Dean Saunders casts doubt on Alexis Mac Allister's ability after Liverpool's recent loss

Following the Reds' latest 3-2 UEFA Europa League loss at Toulouse, ex-Liverpool forward Dean Saunders aired his doubts over Alexis Mac Allister's ability to play in his team's midfield. He told talkSPORT:

"I'm not convinced. For a start, he's got no pace. When we've seen him trying to get back the other day, you can see that he's got no pace. He's a neat and tidy footballer, but saying that, when he's keeping the ball, sometimes he gives it away and you think, so that's his game."

Mac Allister, 24, started the UEFA Europa League Group E clash in a number eight role before moving to a holding midfield role in second half. He completed 45 of 54 attempted passes, won just two out of 11 overall duels, and made no tackles in 90 minutes of his outing.

A £35 million summer arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion, the Argentine has made 15 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool. He has recorded two assists in 1077 minutes of action for his new club.