“Before I die” – When Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother made special request to her son about where he should play next

Cristiano Ronaldo was facing an uncertain future last summer as reports claimed he wanted to leave Manchester United. His mother, Dolores Aveiro, then revealed that she wanted him to rejoin Sporting Lisbon.

She has been a huge fan of Sporting and was celebrating the club's first league title in 19 years when she made the comments. Aveiro wanted to see her son playing for her favorite club again and openly requested him to move to Portugal.

Speaking in a podcast, she said in September last year:

"Ronaldo has to come back here. If it were my choice, he would already be here. He likes to watch Sporting games. I've already told him: 'Son, before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting'. He says: 'Let's see': But if it can't be him, then Cristianinho!"

She joked that Tabata should be ready to sacrifice the number #7 jersey at Sporting when her son returns. She added:

"Today the number 7 jersey [at Sporting] is [Brazilian attacking midfielder] Tabata, but when Ronaldo comes it will be his!"

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. dreaming of Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother has also claimed that the forward's son is already better than his father. She added that the 11-year-old is looking forward to playing for Lisbon, and she wants to see the father-son duo share the pitch.

Continuing to talk on the podcast, Aveiro said:

"At his age, he plays better than Ronaldo," the proud grandmother said of her 11-year-old grandson. "At that age, Ronaldo didn't have a coach but today Ronaldo is his son's teacher. He's already saying 'Dad, when we move to Lisbon I want to play for Sporting'. Now he's starting out at Manchester [United]. Seeing the two of them together at Sporting was my dream, it would be spectacular."

Aveiro's dream of seeing Ronaldo back at Lisbon last summer was squashed as he stayed put at Manchester United after several clubs across Europe rejected the chance to sign him. Lisbon were also reportedly offered the chance to sign him, but the forward wanted to continue playing in the top leagues.

However, things did not go his way and he ended up joining Al Nassr after Manchester United terminated his contract in November.

