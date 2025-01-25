"Before I used to watch Barca games and I was scared" - Andres Iniesta speaks up on Barcelona's impressive turnaround under head coach Hansi Flick

Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta has praised the club's performances following Hansi Flick's appointment. The German tactician has been outstanding with La Blaugrana since his appointment, overseeing consecutive maulings of their eternal rivals Real Madrid this season.

Iniesta began his career with the Catalan giants, passing through their famed La Masia academy to represent the side 674 times. He scored 57 times and provided 135 assists, helping the team win four UEFA Champions Leagues, nine LaLigas, and six Copa del Rey titles.

In a recent interview, the Spaniard hailed the team for their newfound decisiveness, saying (via Barca Universal):

"I am watching a dream team again. Before I used to watch Barça games and I was scared, but now, it is decided from the start. During this period, you don't ask yourself if Barça won or not, but you will ask yourself how many goals Barça has scored today."

Trending

Barcelona scored nine times in two games against Real Madrid this season and won the Super Copa de Espana by defeating their rivals. However, with 20 games played, La Blaugrana is seven points behind Los Blancos in the league.

“This renewal is everything" - Barcelona star overjoyed to sign extension

Barcelona star Gerard Martin has revealed his joy at extending his contract with the Catalan club. The Spaniard's new deal with the club will run until at least the summer of 2028.

Martin joined the club for an undisclosed fee from UE Cornella in 2023 and has made 59 appearances for the first team and Barca Athletic. The 22-year-old has been used mostly as a backup player to Alejandro Balde this season but has enjoyed fairly consistent game time.

Speaking about his new deal with the club's official media, Martin said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“For me, this renewal is everything. Basically, because I have been a Barça player since I was very young and when I arrived here, I always had the dream of reaching the first team. You know it is very difficult but I have achieved it and I am very happy. I hope to be here for many more years. Very proud of everything I am achieving. I hope everything continues like this.”

Martin has played 753 minutes across 18 games this season for Barcelona, bagging two assists in those appearances. He will hope to be involved in his side's clash with Valencia in LaLiga tomorrow (January 26)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback