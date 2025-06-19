“Before that, I’ll be giving my everything” - Estevao Willian reveals what he’ll do when final whistle blows in match vs Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami

Palmerias and future Chelsea footballer Estevao Willian opened up on his upcoming game against Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup. The Brazilian youngster said the Argentine great was his idol and looked forward to swapping shirts with the Barcelona legend after the game.

Speaking about potentially meeting the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, Estevao told The Athletic (via TNT Sport):

"He’s a player I have always looked up to. When I was a kid, I would watch videos of him, then go out to the pitch and try to copy what I had seen. As soon as the final whistle blows, I’m going to run to him so we can swap shirts. But before that, I’ll be giving my everything so Palmeiras walk off the field with three points.

Trending

"I couldn’t have chosen a better way to end this stage of my career. Palmeiras is my home and being able to say goodbye while competing for a Club World Cup… It’s indescribable.”

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are looking for their first win in the FIFA Club World Cup after drawing with Egyptian outfit Al-Ahli in the competition’s opening fixture.

Lionel Messi's footballing legacy

Lionel Messi is widely believed to be the greatest player in the history of the sport. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has motivated millions across the world and won every competition in the sport he has entered at least once.

Messi began his career with Barcelona, coming through their famed La Masia youth ranks to score 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances for their senior side. He joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 as the Catalan club’s well-documented financial issues meant he couldn't extend his stay at the club. He then joined his current side, Inter Miami, in the summer of 2023.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed more individual and team success than every player in the history of football, with eight Ballons d’Or, six European Golden Boots, 23 top goalscorer awards, 12 league titles, 15 domestic cups, four UEFA Champions Leagues, one Olympic gold medal, a world cup, and two Copa America wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More