Palmerias and future Chelsea footballer Estevao Willian opened up on his upcoming game against Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup. The Brazilian youngster said the Argentine great was his idol and looked forward to swapping shirts with the Barcelona legend after the game.
Speaking about potentially meeting the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, Estevao told The Athletic (via TNT Sport):
"He’s a player I have always looked up to. When I was a kid, I would watch videos of him, then go out to the pitch and try to copy what I had seen. As soon as the final whistle blows, I’m going to run to him so we can swap shirts. But before that, I’ll be giving my everything so Palmeiras walk off the field with three points.
"I couldn’t have chosen a better way to end this stage of my career. Palmeiras is my home and being able to say goodbye while competing for a Club World Cup… It’s indescribable.”
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are looking for their first win in the FIFA Club World Cup after drawing with Egyptian outfit Al-Ahli in the competition’s opening fixture.
Lionel Messi's footballing legacy
Lionel Messi is widely believed to be the greatest player in the history of the sport. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has motivated millions across the world and won every competition in the sport he has entered at least once.
Messi began his career with Barcelona, coming through their famed La Masia youth ranks to score 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances for their senior side. He joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 as the Catalan club’s well-documented financial issues meant he couldn't extend his stay at the club. He then joined his current side, Inter Miami, in the summer of 2023.
Lionel Messi has enjoyed more individual and team success than every player in the history of football, with eight Ballons d’Or, six European Golden Boots, 23 top goalscorer awards, 12 league titles, 15 domestic cups, four UEFA Champions Leagues, one Olympic gold medal, a world cup, and two Copa America wins.