"Being brutally honest" - Rio Ferdinand blasts Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick

Six-time Premier League winner and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes his former side have gotten worse since Ralf Rangnick's arrival.

Rangnick took over as the Red Devils' interim boss in December last year with a contract running until the end of the season. However, after a bright start, the German tactician has struggled to bring out good performances from his side.

The latest blemish on his already tainted United record came on Saturday (April 23) as his side fell 3-1 to Arsenal in the Premier League. The loss at the Emirates leaves the Red Devils in serious danger of failing to secure UEFA Champions League football for next season.

Speaking after his former side's defeat against the Gunners, Ferdinand told BT Sport (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

“Manchester United, they had an opportunity to get back in this game, they had chances, obviously the penalty. They were there for the taking Arsenal, but Manchester United did not smell blood and big moments like those they need to learn to take. Being brutally honest, (Ralf) Rangnick has come in and it has got worse.”

The former England center-back also believes United don't stand a chance in the race for a top-four finish, stating:

“Yeah, that is it for the top four. Manchester United have absolutely no chance, it’s done.”

The Red Devils conceded after just three minutes in the match against Arsenal, with Nuno Tavares tapping in at the far post. Bukayo Saka doubled the Gunners' lead from the spot in the 32nd minute, but United got themselves back into it two minutes later through Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rangnick's side pushed for an equalizer with an improved second-half display but failed to take their chances, with Bruno Fernandes even missing a penalty. Granit Xhaka ultimately settled the match with a long-range piledriver in the 70th minute.

Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United record takes yet another beating after Arsenal loss

There was plenty of optimism amid the Manchester United faithful when Rangnick's arrival on an interim basis was announced by the club. However, the German has not got a tune out of his players over the last five-and-a-half months.

In 25 matches across all competitions under Rangnick, the Red Devils have won just 10 matches and lost seven times. In this period, they exited the FA Cup in the fourth round on penalties against Middlesbrough and the Champions League in the Round of 16 against Atletico Madrid.

The club have also fallen to massive defeats against Manchester City (4-1), Liverpool (4-0) and now Arsenal in the Premier League.

Manchester United now sit sixth in the league and are six points behind the Gunners in fourth, having played a match more than Mikel Arteta's side.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh