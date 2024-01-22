“Being a candidate or a favorite will add the same thing” - Cristiano Ronaldo evaluates Portugal’s Euro 2024 chances

Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo reckons Portugal have the potential to win the UEFA Euro 2024 this summer.

The 38-year-old guided his nation to Euro glory in 2016. He then secured his second major honor for Portugal in 2019, winning the UEFA Nations League. However, they failed to find success in the Euro 2020, losing 1-0 to Belgium in the Round of 16.

Portugal had an extremely dominant qualifying campaign, finishing at the top of Group J with a flawless record of 30 points from 10 games. They also scored 36 goals and conceded just two.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in-form during his period, finishing as the second-highest goalscorer of the qualifiers with 10 goals and two assists in nine games, four behind Romelu Lukaku.

In a recent interview with Record, Ronaldo said (as per @TheNassrZone):

“For me, being a candidate or a favorite will add the same thing to you. We have to take into account that we are a team that has the potential to win the European Championship, as was the case at that time Euro 2016 where we were probably not favourites."

He added:

"Now they look at Portugal in a different way. Therefore, I think we have to go to the Euros with the mentality that we want to win and fight for this goal.”

Portugal have been placed in Group F in the Euro 2024 alongside Turkey and Czech Republic, with the fourth team yet to be confirmed. The tournament will take place between June 14 and July 14.

Cristiano Ronaldo addresses whether he will return to Sporting CP

Portugal megastar Cristiano Ronaldo has shut down any chances of a possible return to Sporting CP in the near future. In addition, he conveyed his happiness in representing Al-Nassr and living in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo began his professional career at Sporting CP, coming up through the academy in 1997, and making his senior debut in 2002. He represented the Primeira Liga side for a year, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 31 appearances across all competitions, before joining Manchester United in 2004.

In the aforementioned interview, Ronaldo said (via @TheNassrZone):

“It's not worth creating expectations, because I have already said that I want to stay in Al Nassr this year and next year. I feel happy in Saudi Arabia. They treat me well. The tournament has huge potential and they are continuing to grow, contrary to what many people think.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has excelled for Al-Nassr this season. He has scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 25 appearances across all competitions. He is also expected to remain at the club for the remainder of his contract, which expires in the summer of 2025.