A former Manchester United employee has revealed why the Red Devils parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez back in 2009.

Ronaldo and Tevez, along with Wayne Rooney, formed a formidable attacking partnership. They won the UEFA Champions League in 2007-08 and finished as the runners-up in 2008-09.

However, the former United employee has now revealed that the Glazers weren't concerned about winning trophies as they had to pay big bonuses to players as a result.

The former employee added that the Americans were content with being in the UEFA Champions League rather than winning it. He told ESPN (via The Peoples Person):

"United won nothing the year after Ronaldo and Tevez left. But the word around the club was that the Glazers weren’t too concerned because no trophies meant they didn’t have to pay big bonuses to the players.”

He added:

“Being in the Champions League was what mattered, rather than actually winning it.”

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009 to join Real Madrid for a then-world record £80 million fee. Carlos Tevez, meanwhile, joined Manchester City after the Red Devils withdrew from an agreement with Tevez's representing company, Media Sports Investments.

Ronaldo went on to make history with Real Madrid and became the club's all-time top scorer. Tevez, meanwhile, was one of the first superstars that Manchester City acquired on their way to becoming a European powerhouse over the next decade and a half.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund reveals his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez

Manchester United have a new star striker in their ranks as summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has started to prove his mettle. Hojlund recently named Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol.

While the Dane also expressed admiration for the likes of Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez, Hojlund pointed out Ronaldo as the player who inspired him the most. He said (via MyKhel):

"It has to be Cristiano. [Wayne] Rooney as well I'm thinking about, [Carlos] Tevez as well, but Cristiano was probably the guy."

Hojlund added:

"I remember supporting him and following him the next year as well, and following him back again and watching him in the period when he was at Juventus and Real Madrid as well."

Rasmus Hojlund recently became the youngest Premier League player to score in four consecutive games. He looks like a player who can match Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez's scoring tally for Manchester United.