“Being his teammate is unbelievable, he is my childhood hero" - Inter Miami star on experience of playing alongside Lionel Messi

New Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia has shared his thoughts on playing alongside Lionel Messi. The Venezuelan midfielder swapped the Portuguese Primeira Liga for the MLS weeks ago, and he is looking forward to playing with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Venezuela international Segovia cost Inter Miami $2.5 million, a record sale for Portuguese outfit Casa Pia, in January. They turned to the 21-year-old as their pick to replace Diego Gomez, who completed a move to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Still yet to make his debut for the club, Segovia spoke with Televen about his experience playing alongside the Argentine great. He pointed out that just by training with him, he has been able to benefit, and he praised the personality of the forward. He said (via Inter Miami News):

“Being his [Messi] teammate is unbelievable, he is my childhood hero, I always watched his games on TV. He is an incredible player, but training with him is different, it is difficult to describe the sensations, besides everything he is an excellent person, he has helped me a lot.”

Inter Miami have played four friendlies so far, touring Latin America and facing Club America on US soil, but their new number eight has yet to appear. The talented youngster will hope to get minutes in their final pre-season friendly game against Orlando City on Saturday, February 15.

Segovia has been named in the Inter Miami squad alongside the likes of Lionel Messi for the CONCACAF Champions Cup game against Sporting KC on February 18. The midfielder has an ambition of winning trophies at the club and will do well to contribute to their first step towards silverware this year.

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami learn Leagues Cup opponents

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have been drawn alongside Mexican teams in the group stage of the 2025 Leagues Cup. The Herons are looking to reclaim the title, having failed in their title defense in the 2024 season.

Javier Mascherano's side will face Atlas FC, Club Necaxa, and Pumas UNAM in the group stage of the competition from July 30 to August 6. All three games will take place at their home ground - Chase Stadium in Florida.

Messi led the Herons to win the competition in 2023, weeks after joining them from PSG. They lost to Columbus Crew in the Round of 16 of the competition last year by a 3-2 scoreline, having defeated Toronto FC in the Round of 32.

