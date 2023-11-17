“Being the world champions doesn’t make us invincibles” - Lionel Scaloni reacts after Uruguay end Argentina’s unbeaten streak with 2-0 win

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni reacted to his team's 2-0 defeat against Uruguay on Thursday (November 16) in the CONMEBOL qualifiers.

The defeat marks Argentina's first loss in the 2026 World Cup qualification stages. Prior to this match, La Albiceleste had racked up 12 points from four fixtures.

Uruguay, the visitors, took the lead four minutes before half-time through defender Ronald Araujo (41') before Darwin Nunez sealed the result late on (87'). Despite the home side dominating possession (64%), and managing more shots than their opponents (12 and six), they were unable to find the net.

Speaking after the match, Scaloni said (via AlbicelesteTalk):

"Being the World Champions doesn’t make us invincibles, today Uruguay were better than us and we have to congratulate to them. None of us likes to lose, but we have to turn the page, think about what's coming and correct it."

Despite the defeat, Argentina remain on top of CONMEBOL standings, two points ahead of second-placed Uruguay.

Up next is yet another important clash against Brazil on Tuesday (November 21). Brazil are fifth on the table with seven points from five matches and will be without star man Neymar for this upcoming fixture.

Lionel Messi's fitness and numbers in Argentina's 2-0 loss to Uruguay

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Argentina captain Lionel Messi's fitness came under the scanner as his side suffered a 2-0 loss to Uruguay on Thursday. The 36-year-old attacker was struggling with muscle injury and missed six Inter Miami matches between September and October.

However, manager Lionel Scaloni had admit that the former Barcelona star would be available for his country's World Cup qualification matches during the ongoing international break.

He had said before Argentina's clash against Uruguay (via Reuters):

"Messi is fine, he is doing well. Even though he's played one game in the last 25 days, he's been training normally, he's fit and good."

Messi played the entire 90 minutes of the game, managing 63 touches of the ball. He recorded an 87% passing accuracy, completed three of his five attempted dribbles, and created one big chance.

Messi managed to win eight of his 14 ground duels, lost possession 15 times, and drew five fouls for his team.