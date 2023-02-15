Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel dies aged 25 after saving penalty

Belgian lower division club Winkel Sport B goalkeeper Arne Espeel passed away after saving a penalty for his side to keep them in the lead on Saturday, February 11. The tragedy occurred during a game in Sint-Eloois-Winkel in West Flanders Province, Belgium.

The team were leading their opponents 2-1 at the time of the penalty, and Belgian media outlets reported that Espeel made the crucial save to keep Winkel in the lead. However, according to ESPN, while his teammates and supporters were joyously celebrating his save, the 25-year-old custodian collapsed on the pitch.

Olatunde Liadi @OlatundeLiadi Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel died aged 25 after he collapsed on the pitch on Saturday moments after saving a penalty for an amateur team.



Winkel Sport B, who play in the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium, were 2-1 up against Westrozebeke when their Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel died aged 25 after he collapsed on the pitch on Saturday moments after saving a penalty for an amateur team.Winkel Sport B, who play in the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium, were 2-1 up against Westrozebeke when their https://t.co/SDYNb2pDYG

Emergency services rushed to his aid and attempted to revive him with a defibrillator. Unfortunately, he was declared dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

In a statement, the club said of Espeel's passing:

"Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel. We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought."

Sean Cardovillis @seancardo



The Belgian goalkeeper died suddenly seconds after saving a penalty.



#seanknows Family and friends of Arne Espeel laid flowers and gathered around the goal where he collapsed on the field.The Belgian goalkeeper died suddenly seconds after saving a penalty. Family and friends of Arne Espeel laid flowers and gathered around the goal where he collapsed on the field.The Belgian goalkeeper died suddenly seconds after saving a penalty.#seanknows https://t.co/XDk0SVFWbh

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to ascertain the cause of Espeel's death. In the meantime, the football community in Belgium and beyond is grieving the loss of the goalkeeper, whose commitment and talent will be forever remembered.

Winkel Sport B staff discuss what happened to Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel

Arne Espeel's death has understandably rocked the club, with many struggling to make sense of what has happened. Winkel Sport B assistant Stefaan Dewerchin explained (via Daily Mail):

"The ball was still in play. Our goalkeeper got up as fast as possible to receive the ball, but then he fell. It was really terrible to watch. All the players showered together after the incident. When the message came that our goalkeeper was dead, it was an unusually heavy blow. I think some players still don't realize exactly what happened."

The club's sporting director Patrick Rotsaert also gave some insight into how difficult the news of the goalkeeper's death was for the club. Speaking to Flemish outlet Het Nieuwsblad (via Daily Mail), he said:

"It's a tragedy and a shock to us. Arne had been with the club his whole life, and he was dearly loved. It's a really hard blow."

More than 1,000 people turned up to pay tribute to Espeel on Monday evening, according to the aforementioned outlet.

Poll : 0 votes