Belgium 3-1 Wales: Player ratings as Belgium secure come-from-behind win | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021

Belgium opened their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign on a winning note as they came from a goal down to beat Wales 3-1.

With the other teams in the group being the Czech Republic, Belarus and Estonia, this meeting between Belgium and Wales looked like the biggest tie of the group.

After conceding early on, Belgium were never in danger of losing a first World Cup or Euro qualifier at home for the first time in ten years, as they scored thrice to seal all three points.

2010 - Belgium haven’t lost a home match in qualifying for the European Championships or World Cup since September 2010 against Germany – they are unbeaten in 25 since, winning 19 and drawing six and scoring 90 goals. Potent. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 24, 2021

The game began with Belgium keeping possession while Wales looked to hit on the counter. The plan paid off for the visitors s they opened the scoring after just ten minutes, thanks to a brilliantly worked counter finished off by Harry Wilson.

Stung by the early reverse, the hosts upped the tempo and restored parity when Kevin De Bruyne scored after 22 minutes. A goal from Thorgan Hazard six minutes later saw Belgium take the lead before the half-hour mark, which they would not relinquish.

Belgium showed more intent after the break and deservedly extended their lead in the 73rd minute when Romelu Lukaku converted from the spot.

Ahead of their next meeting with Czech Republic on Saturday, let's take a look at the player ratings of both teams in the game.

Belgium Player Ratings:

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

Advertisement

Thibaut Courtois did not have much to do on the night as he was beaten by the only shot on target from the visitors.

Thomas Meunier - 7.5/10

Played almost as a right-winger for most parts of the game as Thomas Meunier was situated high up the pitch for Belgium. He provided the assist for Belgium's second goal with a fine cross.

Toby Alderweireld - 7/10

Toby Alderweireld was tidy in possession, ending the game with the most touches and passes for Belgium.

Thomas Vermaelen - 7/10

Thomas Vermaelen showed his ball-playing abilities on the night and misplaced only one of his attempted passes before he was substituted at the half-time interval.

Jan Vertonghen - 7/10

It was another assured performance from Jan Vertonghen in a relatively untroubled Belgium defence. Vertonghen won three duels on the night.

Thorgan Hazard - 7.5/10

Thorgan Hazard was very influential in the game, bagging a goal and an assist. He played a simple pass infield to De Bruyne, who finished explosively before notching a goal of his own with a towering header at the back post.

Leander Dendoncker - 7/10

It was a solid defensive showing from the midfielder. Leander Dendoncker won four duels and tackles apiece while also completing two interceptions.

Youri Tielemans - 7/10

Youri Tielemans was very solid in midfield for the hosts, receiving passes from the defence before advancing up the pitch. He won six duels on the night.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8/10

It was a 'Man of the Match' performance from the Manchester City superstar. He bagged the equaliser for Belgium with a belter into the bottom corner from distance. De Bruyne also completed a game-high four take-ons while also creating four chances.

14 - Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in 14 goals across his last eight appearances for Belgium (5 goals, 9 assists), scoring in consecutive matches for his country for the first time since May 2016. Catalyst. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 24, 2021

Dries Mertens - 7/10

The 33-year-old won the penalty for Belgium to take the lead. Dries Mertens was a lively performer for Belgium for most of the game.

Romelu Lukaku - 7/10

Romelu Lukaku lost a golden opportunity to level the scores for Belgium but redeemed himself with a confidently-taken penalty kick to take his international goal tally to 58.

Ratings of Belgium Substitutes

Jason Denayer - 7/10

The Lyon defender came on for the second half. Jason Denayer was very calm in the heart of the Belgium defence.

Timothy Castagne - 6/10

Advertisement

Timothy Castagne came on too late to make an impact.

Leandro Trossard - 6/10

Leandro Trossard came on too late to make an impact.

1 / 2 NEXT