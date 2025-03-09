Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels quits national team, slams FA for 'rolling out red carpet' for returning Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois

Belgium international Koen Casteels has released a statement to announce his decision to quit the national team in the wake of the return of Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois to the fold. The Al-Qadsiah shot-stopper has been first choice between the sticks in the last 18 months, and has shown his displeasure towards the reinstatement of Courtois.

The Real Madrid shot-stopper exiled himself from the national team in 2023 after a falling out with then-manager Domenico Tedesco over the captaincy for a game. Courtois revealed that he would not consider returning to the team for as long as Tedesco remained in charge, and the Italian manager was sacked in January.

New manager Rudi Garcia has met Courtois, and the goalkeeper is set to return to the national team this month.

Koen Casteels recently appeared on Belgian podcast MidMid to criticize the country's football association for "rolling out the red carpet" for Courtois.

"It's strange that the football association has turned 180 degrees and is rolling out the red carpet and welcoming him back with open arms. First of all, I think it's a bit strange that Courtois can decide for himself whether he can come back."

"It is not so much towards Thibaut, but mainly towards the football association. That does not fit in with the standards and values that I have about what a team sport or a sporting organisation should have. As of today, I am no longer available [for the national team]," he added.

Casteels played in goal for Belgium throughout Euro 2024 during the Real Madrid star's exile as the Red Devils crashed out at the Round of 16 stage. He was understudied by Nottingham Forest man Matz Sels and Luton Town goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski in Germany.

Thibaut Courtois is regarded as one of the world's finest goalkeepers, with 102 caps to his name for Belgium. Casteels, by contrast, has played only 20 times for his country since his debut in 2020, despite having been in and around the squad since 2013.

Thibaut Courtois misses out for Real Madrid against Rayo

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been left out of the squad to face LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano at home on Sunday. The Belgium international misses the game, having been between the sticks for Los Blancos in their UEFA Champions League win over Atletico Madrid in midweek.

Andriy Lunin has been named between the sticks for Carlo Ancelotti's side, with Courtois afforded a rest due to a small discomfort. The 32-year-old has been battling with a slight pain in the right patella, as per a report from Diario AS.

Thibaut Courtois has made 35 appearances for the Spanish giants this season across all competitions, keeping 11 clean sheets. Lunin has already played nine times, keeping four clean sheets for Los Blancos.

