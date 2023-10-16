Belgium-Sweden game suspended after two Swedish football fans were shot dead in Brussels ahead of fixture

Belgium's Euro 2024 qualifying match against Sweden was abruptly halted following a fatal shooting incident in Brussels. The horrific event unfolded mere hours before the kick-off of the Monday (October 16) evening clash.

Preliminary reports (via Mirror) have revealed that the victims were "Swedish and wearing football shirts." However, it remains inconclusive whether they were en route to the game when the shooting incident occurred.

On the pitch, the first half had already begun in a competitive fashion. Viktor Gyokeres found the back of the net for Sweden, only to have Romelu Lukaku level the score via a penalty kick for Belgium.

However, approximately 30 minutes after the half-time whistle blew, the decision was made to abandon the match altogether. Sweden's players opted not to resume play, and their Belgian counterparts backed this stance.

The assailant responsible for the cold-blooded shooting remains at large at the time of this writing. According to Mirror, the situation has initiated a full-blown terrorism investigation led by local authorities.

Sweden and Belgium react to horrific shooting incident in Brussels

Both countries have reacted to the recent fatal killings of two Swedish fans ahead of their game against Belgium in Brussels.

Sweden football's official X (formerly Twitter) account conveyed a message to their fans, requesting them to remain in the stadium due to security protocols enforced by the Belgian police:

"Message to Swedish supporters on site in Brussels: The Belgian police want Swedish supporters to stay in the arena for security reasons. Take part in information from officials, authorities and staff on site."

It continued, asking for calm:

"We will return when the Belgian authorities provide us with new information. Keep calm and take care of each other. Our thoughts go out to all the relatives of those affected in Brussels."

Belgium football's official X account also shared their support with the words:

"Due to the incidents in Brussels earlier tonight, play is suspended. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has also extended his condolences to Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. He wrote on X:

"I have just offered my sincere condolences to the Swedish PM following tonight’s harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels. Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one."

As investigations continue, fans will hope the perpetrator of these heinous acts is caught. UEFA and the respective football associations will also need to address the fixture's fate in due course.