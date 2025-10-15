"Believe me, he'll prove himself to everyone" - Bundesliga manager backs Liverpool star Florian Wirtz to be a success at the Anfield club

Bayer Leverkusen manager Kasper Hjulmand has backed new Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz to prove his naysayers wrong. The 22-year-old enjoyed a spectacular rise at the BayArena in the past couple of season, prompting the Reds to come calling this summer.
The Merseyside club were looking to improve Arne Slot's already impressive squad and secured Wirtz's services in a reported £130m deal. Unfortunately, Wirtz has managed just one assist from 10 games for Liverpool so far, and is yet to live up to expectations at Anfield.
However, in a recent interview with Sport BILD (via GOAL), Hjulmand insisted that the German will prove his worth in time.
"Come on, he's only just arrived there. Believe me, he'll prove himself to everyone. Even the experts in England. I'm sure of it. Show me the player who can perform at his best from day one in a new club and a new league. It's impossible," said Hjulmand.
He continued:
"Florian is a fantastic footballer with outstanding qualities. We all know how fast-paced everything is in football: if he scores two great goals in the next two games, people will say, 'Now he's arrived.' That will be just as wrong as the recent criticism. Give him time, let him play – and everyone in Liverpool will see how good he is. I have no doubt that he will prove himself."
Liverpool next face Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, October 19, which could be the perfect game for Wirtz to announce himself to the Premier League.
What has Wirtz said about his poor start at Liverpool?
Florian Wirtz is not losing his head after a slow start to his stint with Liverpool. The German has shown flashes of brilliance at Anfield, but is yet to replicate the form that convinced the Reds to break the bank for him.
Speaking recently, Wirtz revealed that he is calm despite his struggles on the pitch.
“I know what I can do, and I know that eventually I’ll show it fully on the pitch. So I just stay calm. That’s good advice. Of course, I’d like to have scored or assisted already, but I know that it will come. Sometimes things don’t go your way, but I work every day to improve. I know I can play good football, and it’s just a matter of time,” said Wirtz.
Wirtz has started eight of the Reds' 11 games in all competitions this season.