"Believes he is God and can do whatever he wants" - Former Liverpool star launches scathing attack on Cristiano Ronaldo for smashing young fan's phone

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has launched an astonishing attack on Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese forward was seen smashing a young fan's phone following a frustrating 1-0 loss against Everton where he left the pitch seething.

His actions have been hugely condemned by many in the game but the former Real Madrid star has since apologized on Instagram for the incident.

Ronaldo wrote:

"It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

Enrique, though, doesn't believe the 37-year-old and has offered a scathing analysis of the type of individual Ronaldo is.

In reaction to the incident, he wrote on Twitter:

"I always said it. Don't like him he believe is God and can do whatever he wants. That doesn't take that is been one of the best players in the history of football but as a person don't like him"

Cristiano Ronaldo experiencing the worst period of his career at Manchester United

A dreadful day in a season to forget

It has been a difficult return to Manchester United for the former Juventus star, who has encountered a side that are nowhere near contending for trophies.

Manchester United are out of all cup competitions and look unlikely to finish in the top four come the end of the Premier League season.

This will mean the Red Devils star will not be playing in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in ten years.

The legendary forward is used to winning the top prizes and to have come to a team that is barely contending with a relegation side has been tough for him.

Ronaldo is in the latter stages of his playing days but is currently encountering the most difficult situation of his career.

His leadership has been brought into question but then again he is being captained by Harry Maguire, whose own credentials to lead have been heavily lamented.

There seems to be no light at the end of the Old Trafford tunnel for Ronaldo and ironically his actions in walking down the Goodison Park tunnel have only raised more concerns.

