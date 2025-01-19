"Bellingham is not making that pass in a million years", "Bums letting him down" - Fans in awe of Barcelona star despite 1-1 draw against Getafe

Barcelona fans have lauded Pedri despite their 1-1 La Liga draw against Getafe on Saturday (January 18). Pedri was brilliant in midfield and was arguably La Blaugrana's best player on the pitch during the game.

Nine minutes into the game, Jules Kounde placed a rebound into the net which opened the scoring for Barcelona. However, Mauro Arambarri scored Getafe's equalizing goal in the 34th minute. Despite La Blaugrana's push for a win, the game ended 1-1.

In his stint on the pitch, Pedri had a passing accuracy of 87% (68/78). He provided two key passes and also created one big chance. The Spaniard won five out of six ground duels contested and registered two tackles (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to commend the Spaniard for his outstanding performance, with one tweeting:

"Pedri is mad What a Pass Bellingham is not making that pass in a million years.”

"No stats will ever do him justice. Pedri — the best midfielder in the world. 🇪🇸✨,” another added.

"Unless you purely watch football through stats I don't see any reason why you wouldn't rate Pedri as the best midfielder in the world. He plays the game the way you want to see the game being played,” a fan opined.

"Absolutely RIDICULOUS pass by Pedri, my God… but guess what? He won’t even get the assist. So cursed, man,” another fan lamented.

"Pedri tried everything he could’ve done but they kept missing chances & poor decision making in final third Another let down,” a disappointed fan tweeted.

"Pedri getting MVP even in matches we lose in are proof how no one tries as hard as he does every single time,” another fan opined.

"Pedri is the engine room of this barcelona team, he makes everything tick," another said.

"Look at Pedri man, just look. I've not seen a midfielder play better football in my whole life bar Iniesta and I'm being dead serious here,” another opined.

"Pedri been head and shoulders above everyone today. Constant progression, beating the 2nd line and finding forwards with space AND time to act on it. Bums letting him down,” wrote another.

How did Barcelona defender Jules Kounde perform against Getafe?

Getafe CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Despite the draw, Jules Kounde was arguably one of La Blaugrana's most influential players on the pitch and he scored the opening goal.

The Frenchman had a passing accuracy of 75% (27/36). He made three defensive clearances and registered three shots on target. Kounde also registered two key passes and won three out of six ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Kounde has now scored two goals and provided three assists in 20 La Liga appearances this season. Thus, his presence in the starting XI remains key for Hansi Flick.

However, Barcelona are ranked third in the La Liga standings with 39 points from 20 games. They are four points behind second-placed Real Madrid who have a game in hand and five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid in the title race.

La Blaugrana will face Benfica in their next game in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (January 21).

