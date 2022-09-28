"Belongs at an old age home" "Holding Portugal back" - Cristiano Ronaldo gets brutally trolled on Twitter for '0/10 performance' in 1-0 loss to Spain

Portugal fans brutally trolled Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo for yet another poor performance against Spain in the UEFA Nations League.
Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat, courtesy an 88th-minute goal from Alvaro Morata. While Portugal had a decent game for most of the match, their defense was caught napping at the death. Nico Williams rose above Joao Cancelo to head the ball down for Morata.
The Atletico Madrid marksman was unmarked with acres of space available. He made no mistake in tapping the ball into Portugal's box.
That said, the 2016 European champions created several chances throughout the game. A few of them fell for Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the 37-year-old was left frustrated throughout the night, a scene familiar to fans this season.
Diogo Jota played the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in midway through the second half. However, the No. 7 could hardly heat Spanish custodian Unai Simon with his tame effort.
Ronaldo then had the chance to equalize late in the game after finding himself in shooting space. Yet again, hitting Simon was the best he could manage.
Ronaldo's lack of positioning awareness was visible throughout the game. He had a golden opportunity to put his team ahead in the second half. However, he blamed his teammates for not making him aware that there was a defender behind him.
It was a substandard performance from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Portuguese fans called for the player to be dropped from the team. They believe the out-of-form star, who seems way past his prime, is holding his team back at the moment.
Spain managed to get through to the final four of the UEFA Nations League with the win. A draw would have been enough for Portugal to get through.
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored zero non-penalty goals this season
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored only one goal in 10 games for club and country so far this season. However, that goal came from the penalty spot.
Judging by his recent performances, one might deduce that he is simply not good enough anymore. However harsh it may sound, the numbers never lie, and it might be time for the icon to consider hanging up his boots.