Ben Foster irks fans with Steven Gerrard choice as he names top 10 midfielders in Premier League history

Steven Gerrard has been left out of Ben Foster's top three all-time Premier League midfielders.

The Wrexham shot-stopper created controversy after choosing to go with Paul Scholes, Kevin De Bruyne, and Frank Lampard as his first three picks in a 10-man list on his YouTube channel.

Gerrard fell just behind the Chelsea legend in fourth place. Roy Keane slotted in as the fifth-best, with Patrick Patrick Vieira taking the number-six spot. Gareth Bale found himself ahead of Yaya Toure, who was placed eighth. Ryan Giggs and David Silva completed the list by placing ninth and tenth, respectively.

After watching the Liverpool legend place outside the top three, fans slammed the former Watford keeper.

One fan wrote on Youtube:

"Gerrard walks all over Scholes and Lampard."

Another added:

"Could score like Lampard, pass like Scholes and all in a rubbish team he was carrying. Absolute all-rounder."

"Completely understand this is personal opinion, that's absolutely fair enough, but in my opinion, Gerrard 4th is a sin of football, what is this," wrote another disgruntled fan.

Steven Gerrard received support from fans from rival Premier League club's fans as well. A commenter who claimed to be a Manchester United supporter wrote:

"Gerrard 4th is scandalous. I’m a United fan and he’s 2nd behind Scholes (because it’s so close and I’m biased)."

The former Reds captain made a staggering 710 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 186 goals and providing 157 assists across all competitions. He won the UEFA Champions League in 2005 but failed to get his hands on the Premier League trophy during his time at Anfield.

Jamie Carragher called Steven Gerrard the most influential player in the Premier League

Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher (via Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher called former teammate Steven Gerrard the most influential player in the Premier League back in 2010. The two shared the dressing room for Liverpool at the time, played together on 570 occasions.

Speaking after Liverool's victory over Napoli, which saw the 43-year-old come off the bench and score a hat-trick to seal the victory, Carragher said (via The Guardian):

"Stevie is just an unbelievable talent, we all know that. We have seen him do things like he did last night time and again during his career. But he keeps on producing when it matters and, to me, that makes him the best player the club has ever had and the most influential player ever in the Premier League."

"You could see the crowd responded to him when he came on in the second half and he lifted everybody's performance."

Before retiring in 2013, Carragher played 737 matches for Liverpool, scoring four goals and providing nine assists across all competitions.