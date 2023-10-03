Ben Foster says Premier League manager would do a 'much better' job of rebuilding Manchester United than Erik ten Hag

Ben Foster has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou would have more success in rebuilding Manchester United's squad than Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have had issues offloading players on the fringes of the first team for several years. Many hoped Ten Hag was the right man to bring about change at Old Trafford regarding several long-term players who had been deemed surplus to requirements.

However, there still remain players that Ten Hag would perhaps prefer not to have in his squad. The likes of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay come to mind who have started just three of eight games across competitions between them this season.

Foster has touted Postecoglou as being the ideal manager to rebuild Manchester United and rid the club of unwanted stars. He told Mark Goldbridge on his YouTube channel:

"If you put Ange in the Man United team with a month left of the season and then give him the whole of the summer to get rid of who he wants to get rid of, he would be able to do it much better."

Postecoglou has overseen an impressive start to his tenure in charge of Tottenham that coincides with a busy summer transfer window. Many had doubts about Spurs heading into the season following Harry Kane's £100 million departure to Bayern Munich.

However, Postecoglou's new signings such as James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario have shone. The Australian coach hasn't been afraid of wielding the axe with the club's longest-serving player Hugo Lloris no longer in his plans.

Foster continued by insisting that Postecoglou could show players the door at Manchester United:

"He would shift so many of these players on, he would be the sort of manager that if there's a player that's umming and ahhing and doesn't really start, he will get rid of him. He'll say to the board 'No, I don't want him around the team, get rid'."

Ten Hag oversaw the sale of several players this past summer including the likes of Anthony Elanga, Dean Henderson, and Fred. Meanwhile, the Manchester United manager put his foot down and forced the departure of David de Gea and replaced him with Andre Onana.

Yet, there have been question marks over Ten Hag's recruitment with the jury still out on signings such as Onana and Mason Mount. The Dutch tactician has tended to target players that have previously played under him.

Barry Ferguson backs Ange Postecoglou to eventually become Manchester United manager

Ange Postecoglou is backed to become Manchester United boss.

Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson reckons Postecoglou has the credentials to become Manchester United manager in the future. He's impressed at Tottenham thus far, with the Lilywhites sitting second in the league with five wins in seven games.

Postecoglou's playing style is being heralded as he plays with an exciting attacking brand of football. Ferguson talked up his coaching abilities and suggested he holds similarities to Sir Alex Ferguson, telling Go Radio:

"He's shown that he's a top manager, let's be honest. You think of Man United, back to the great team of Alex Ferguson. Look at the way they played. Really open, attack-minded. It suits the way Postecoglou does it."

Postecoglou signed a four-year deal with Spurs, keeping him tied to the north London outfit until 2027. He's made an immediate impact since arriving from Celtic after guiding The Bhoys to two Scottish Premier League titles.