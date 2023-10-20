"Ben's hair is white", "More hairstyle changes than trophies won" - Fans react on social media as Arsenal star Ben White shows of new haircut

Fans have been left stunned by Arsenal right-back Ben White's new haircut as the defender has gone bleach blonde.

White has been in fine form this season, catching the eye with one goal in 12 games across competitions. He's shown his versatility at filling in at center-back on three occasions for the Gunners.

The 26-year-old stood out during Arsenal's training session on Friday (October 20) as he was seen donning a new look. The English full-back has decided to dye his hair blonde with his teammate Reiss Nelson pointing it out in a video uploaded by the club on social media.

White usually dons brown hair although he sometimes uses blonde highlights. It's fair to say you won't be able to miss the former Brighton & Hove Albion defender with his new hairstyle.

It's a brave move from the Arsenal defender but his manager Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of his courage and character in the past. He said last year (via Arseblog.news):

"He has a big personality and he has courage; to play, to make decisions, to step in front."

However, fans couldn't help themselves in making light of White's new hair color. One rival fan took aim at his lack of trophy success during his career:

"More hairstyle changes than trophies won."

Another fan pointed out that his name suits his change in hairstyle:

"Ben’s hair is white!!"

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Gunners star's new look:

Arsenal have reportedly held positive talks with Ben White over a new contract

Ben White's long-term future looks to be at the Emirates.

Arsenal have reportedly made progress in agreeing on a contract extension with White, per The Evening Standard. The Gunners are looking to reward the England international for his consistent performances since arriving at the Emirates.

White joined Arteta's side from Brighton in July 2021 for £50 million. He's been a mainstay in the north Londoners' side since, making 95 appearances across competitions. He's chipped in with three goals and five assists and was impressive during the club's title challenge last season.

Arteta views the defender as one of the best trainers at Arsenal. He said:

"I think he’s been a very consistent player for us. I think he’s been always developing for us. I think he’s got the character of a proper fighter and a character that we need in the squad, especially at this level, and I’m really happy for that.”

White has three years left on his contract with the Gunners but looks set to seal a long-term extension. He's currently Arteta's first-choice right-back ahead of Takehiro Tomiyasu in the pecking order.