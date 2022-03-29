"Bend the rules" - Kevin Phillips says it will be a 'huge blow' for Liverpool if they lose Mohamed Salah

One-time European Golden Boot winner Kevin Phillips believes Liverpool should do whatever it takes to keep Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

Salah's current deal with the Reds expires at the end of the 2022-23 season. While the club and the player have been negotiating a new contract for some time now, there seems to be no agreement as of yet.

As per Football Insider, the Egyptian wants £500,000 a week in wages but the club hierarchy believes he will drop those demands and accept a modified offer.

Phillips believes the Merseyside outfit need to "bend the rules" and "make sacrifices" to keep hold of Mohamed Salah. He told Football Insider:

“It looks like they’re not going to be held to ransom, that’s for sure. But sometimes you’ve got to make sacrifices and bend the rules to keep one of the world’s best players, and that’s what I’ve said all along.”

The Englishman added that losing Salah would hurt the club, though he understands the Reds' position.

“For me, it’d be a huge blow to lose him. I can understand their perspective, from a business point of view. But hopefully the two parties can come to some sort of positive conclusion.”

Phillips concluded by stating that he is confident the 29-year-old will stay at Liverpool.

“They’ll certainly have to pay out a massive amount to do that. When you’re dealing with world-class players and these contracts it does take a while – but I still believe it will get done.”

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a tremendous spell with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in a deal worth around £34.3 million (as per Sky Sports) in the summer of 2017. He has quickly become one of the best wingers in the Premier League and in Europe over the last five years.

The Egyptian seems to have hit a new level this season and already has 28 goals and 10 assists in 36 matches across all competitions for the Reds. Salah is also on track to win his second Premier League Golden Boot, having scored 20 times in 27 league fixtures.

Thanks to his exploits, Jurgen Klopp's side are chasing an unprecedented quadruple. They have already won the Carabao Cup and are second in the Premier League, one point behind Manchester City. Liverpool are also in the semifinals of the FA Cup and quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Overall, Salah has 153 goals and 57 assists in 239 matches in all competitions for the Reds.

