"Benevolence of the GOAT" - Fans in awe of Cristiano Ronaldo as he gifts watch to Francis Ngannou worth nearly 500,000 riyals

Fans were left astounded by Cristiano Ronaldo after the Al-Nassr superstar gifted MMA star Francis Ngannou a watch worth nearly 500,000 riyals.

Ngannou flaunted his new piece of jewelry which came in a Ronaldo-branded box. The Cameroonian-French former UFC star is gearing up for a boxing fight against heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on October 28.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fan account 'TeamCRonaldo' posted pictures of Ngannou wearing his new watch. They posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Cristiano Ronaldo gifted Francis Ngannou a watch worth nearly half a million riyals."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the world's best-paid player, sitting on reported wages of £173 million (788.75 riyals) a year at Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has been suited and booted throughout his illustrious career, wearing lavish clothing to events and dinners out with partner Georgina Rodriguez. He showed his love for jewelry when he wore £630,000 worth of diamonds on just one hand in a press conference back in 2019, per The Mirror.

However, Ronaldo has shown his humility by gifting Ngannou the pricey watch ahead of his big fight this weekend. One fan referred to the five-time UEFA Champions League winner's kindness:

"Benevolence of the GOAT."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's present for the former UFC star:

Francis Ngannou dubbed Cristiano Ronaldo the 'GOAT' after meeting him in January

Francis Ngannou took several pictures with the Al-Nassr star.

Francis Ngannou, 37, met up with Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, earlier this year, and the two athletes posed for foto's. The heavyweight boxer posted a collection of pictures of their encounter on his Instagram account, the post is currently pinned to the top of his profile.

The former UFC star captioned the post by revealing his admiration for the greatest goalscorer in club and international football history. He said:

"Great talking with the (GOAT) in Riyadh today. Very inspirational!"

Ronaldo had just arrived at Al-Nassr at the time and met with Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese icon has quickly become the poster boy of Saudi football since his arrival at KSU Stadium.

The Portugal captain has bagged 26 goals and eight assists in 31 games across competitions. He's the Saudi Pro League's top scorer with 12 goals and six assists in 12 games.

Ronaldo has shown fighting spirit throughout his career that will need to be on display from Ngannou against Fury. He's a massive underdog heading into the fight, with odds of 10/1 with the bookmakers. His fight takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.