"Benfica are a bit like the Portuguese Liverpool" - Ian Rush sends a warning to Jurgen Klopp's team ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has warned the Reds against taking their UEFA Champions League quarter-final opponents Benfica lightly.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been pitted against Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Many feel the Premier League club have received the easiest draw among the last eight and expect them to progress into the semi-finals with ease.

Rush, though, feels the Reds should not make the mistake of underestimating the Portuguese giants. The Welshman pointed out how Benfica beat Ajax in the Champions League Round of 16 to book their place in the quarter-finals.

The Anfield great also drew parallels between his former employers and Benfica. He recalled how the Primeira Liga outfit won the European Cup for two years in a row in 1961 and 1962. He wrote in his Gambling.com column:

"Liverpool got the Champions League draw they were hoping for in Benfica, but they knocked out a very good Ajax side in the last round so we’re not in the semi-final just yet."

"Benfica are a bit like the Portuguese Liverpool. They’re very famous and have a great affinity with the European Cup having won it back-to-back in 1961 and 1962. They’re not doing so well in the league this season but they’ve come alive on European nights."

Rush feels Benfica could take inspiration from the Reds' Champions League triumph in 2005. However, he still believes Klopp's side will emerge victorious in the tie. He wrote:

"It’s not too dissimilar to Liverpool’s situation in 2005 when the team were struggling in the Premier League but came into their own in the Champions League and, of course, went on to produce one of the greatest nights in the club’s history in Istanbul."

"Maybe Benfica can take some inspiration from that? I expect Liverpool to come through the tie but they need to be careful not to underestimate their opponents because you never know what might happen on European nights and that’s what makes them so special."

Benfica will host the Reds in the first leg of the tie on 5th April. The two sides will then lock horns at Anfield in the second leg on 13th April.

Liverpool remain hopeful of quadruple win

The Reds have already won the EFL Cup this season. They also remain in the race to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup as we head towards the business end of the campaign.

Henry Jackson @HenryJackson87 How good does it feel to know that Liverpool will begin April having a chance to win the quadruple? How many fans have been able to say that?



It's mad how much we can take this team for granted.



Will they win the lot? I highly doubt it. But to be in with a chance is special. How good does it feel to know that Liverpool will begin April having a chance to win the quadruple? How many fans have been able to say that?It's mad how much we can take this team for granted.Will they win the lot? I highly doubt it. But to be in with a chance is special.

Klopp's side are just one point behind league-leaders Manchester City. They are scheduled to face the Citizens in the FA Cup semi-finals next month, while they also have the Champions League quarter-finals against Benfica coming up.

It remains to be seen if they can become the first English club to win the quadruple this term.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer