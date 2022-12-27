Benfica receive two offers above €105 million release clause for Liverpool and Manchester United target Enzo Fernandez: Reports

Enzo Fernandez, the highly sought-after midfielder from Portuguese club Benfica, has recently received two offers of €127 million, amidst interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. The two offers made for the Argentina international are well above the €105 million release clause set up by the Portuguese club.

The rising star of Argentina's World Cup-winning squad, who is being pursued by many big clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool, bagged one goal and assisted another in seven appearances for the national side in his debut World Cup campaign.

🥇| Benfica have received two offers of €127m (more than his release clause) for Enzo Fernandez.

The 21-year-old has also been a key player for Benfica, scoring three goals and assisting five others in 24 appearances across different tournaments. He joined the Portuguese club from River Plate on a contract worth €10 million earlier this season.

While nothing can be ascertained about the identity of the two clubs who made the humongous offer, it is understood that Liverpool and Manchester United are relentlessly pursuing the dynamic midfielder.

The competition for his signing is surely going to be fierce, as both clubs will be eager to add him to their already talented squads. The Red Devils have already suffered a huge blow with their rivals snatching away Cody Gakpo from their clutches.

Enzo Fernández led all players for touches (118), successful passes (77) and tackles (10) in the final. His 10 tackles were the most of any player in a World Cup final since Gennaro Gattuso in 2006 (15).

Fernandez's potential move to either Anfield or Old Trafford would be a major coup for either club as he is considered one of the brightest young prospects in European football. However, Benfica will not let him leave easily, as they have no intention of letting go of one of their key players without a fight. The Portuguese club has already allowed Darwin Nunez to move to Merseyside earlier this summer.

Despite Benfica's determination to hold onto the midfielder, it remains to be seen if they will be able to resist the lure of such a massive offer.

Manchester United is ahead of Liverpool and Real Madrid in the race to sign 21-year-old Benfica star - Reports

Argentina-based football journalist Gaston Edul has claimed that Manchester United are ahead in the race to sign Argentina and Benfica star Enzo Fernandez. Behind the Red Devils are their arch-rivals Liverpool and Spanish giants Real Madrid.

He also claimed that the 21-year-old midfielder's agent has shifted to Portugal for the time being if interested clubs are making a move for him in the winter transfer window.

He said via Twitter:

''Enzo Fernández arrived in Portugal. His representative traveled to be close in case he had to negotiate a contract if a club decides to pay Benfica's exit clause -120 million-. That depends on the buying club. Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid. In that order.''

Enzo Fernández llegó a Portugal. Su representante viajó para estar cerca en caso de tener que negociar un contrato si un club decide pagar la cláusula de salida de Benfica -120 millones-. Ahí depende del club comprador.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid. En ese orden.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid. En ese orden. Enzo Fernández llegó a Portugal. Su representante viajó para estar cerca en caso de tener que negociar un contrato si un club decide pagar la cláusula de salida de Benfica -120 millones-. Ahí depende del club comprador. Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid. En ese orden.

