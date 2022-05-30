Benfica reluctant to meet asking price despite showing interest in Arsenal star: Reports

Benfica have reportedly expressed interest in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno this season. The Portuguese giants are looking to build a competitive squad to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League next season and have their sights set on the Gunners' second-choice shot-stopper.

Negotiations seem to have hit a roadblock, however, with Benfica unwilling to concede to the Premier League club's demands. Arsenal have valued Bernd Leno at £8.5million after a season that saw the goalkeeper lose his place in the first team.

Arsenal failed to meet expectations in the latter stages of their Premier League campaign and fell short of a place in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners have shown improvement under Mikel Arteta but are yet to meet their potential in a particularly competitive league.

With several Arsenal players currently on their way out of the club, Benfica are intent on securing a bargain. The Gunners are unlikely to lower their asking price, however, and could play a waiting game with the Portuguese outfit.

Bernd Leno has not been a regular for the Gunners

Bernd Leno's career in the Premier League has taken a significant turn for the worse this season. The German star has found himself on the fringes of the Arsenal squad and has lost his place in the side to Aaron Ramsdale.

Leno has made only four Premier League appearances in the 2021-22 season and is not a prominent feature of Mikel Arteta's plans for the club. The former Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper could become a casualty of the Gunners' transitional phase and is on his way out of the club.

Benfica finished in third place in Liga Portugal this season and will need to win their qualifiers to play in the UEFA Champions League. The Portuguese giants have a fairly impressive squad and could do well to secure Bernd Leno's signature in the coming weeks.

In addition to interest from Benfica, former club Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in signing their former player. Bernd Leno is reportedly open to a return to Germany and the onus is now on Benfica to convince the goalkeeper of their offer.

Bernd Leno is likely to leave the Premier League in the summer but his fee remains a stumbling block. Leno will have other suitors in the transfer market and Benfica will need to move quickly to complete what could be a shrewd signing.

