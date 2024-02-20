Benfica star names Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he's ever played with

Benfica's Joao Mario has named Cristiano Ronaldo the best player he has ever played. Mario is a Portugal international and was a mainstay in his national team's midfield at one point. He was also a crucial part of the side that won Euro 2016.

Speaking about his best-ever teammate, the former Inter Milan star told Pedro Pinto (via TCR on X):

“The best player I've played with is Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Joao Mario has so far made 56 appearances for Portugal's national team since making his debut in 2014. He has played for clubs like Sporting CP, Inter Milan, West Ham United, and more during his career.

He has so far shared the pitch 35 times with Ronaldo during his career, combining for six goals. Joao Mario notably assisted Ronaldo's incredible backheel goal against Hungary in Euro 2016.

Eden Hazard claims Cristiano Ronaldo will score goals until 50

Eden Hazard recently stirred the pot by saying that he was a better pure footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Belgian superstar, however, praised Ronaldo in a recent chat with John Obi-Mikel.

Hazard was asked to choose between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Chelsea legend claims Messi resonates more with his style of play and picked the Argentine.

However, he hailed Ronaldo's scoring ability, saying (via Sports Illustrated):

"Ronaldo is the GOAT to score goals, to bring trophies to the team. This guy is... wow. Look at him now, he's 39. He is going to score goals until 50, believe me, 50!"

Hazard, however, went on to say that he considers Zinedine Zidane the greatest footballer ever. Hazard played under the legendary Frenchman during his lackluster Real Madrid stint.

Last year, the Belgian announced his retirement from professional football. In his heyday, Hazard was one of the best players in the world. That said, he went through a rapid decline after joining Real Madrid back in 2019.