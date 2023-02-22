Benni McCarthy reveals secret behind Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's incredible form

Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has revealed that he has got Marcus Rashford 'in the right place' amid the forward's incredible form in front of goal.

He has mustered 16 goals and six assists in his past 17 appearances across competitions. Rashford's latest exploits came in his team's 3-0 league win against Leicester City on 19 February, where he scored a brace.

The England international is in contention to win the 'Premier League Player of the Season' award. He has registered 24 goals and nine assists in 36 games across competitions this term.

A video has emerged of Manchester United fans thanking McCarthy for his role in Rashford's newfound form. The former South African international replied (h/t Mirror):

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_



Benni McCarthy: “Thank you, that’s the manager, it’s the manager.”



🗣: “It’s you as well.”



Benni McCarthy: “ I’ve got him [Rashford] in the right place.” 🫡



#MUFC 🗣 “Thanks for what you’re doing with this team.”Benni McCarthy: “Thank you, that’s the manager, it’s the manager.”🗣: “It’s you as well.”Benni McCarthy: “ I’ve got him [Rashford] in the right place.” 🫡 🗣 “Thanks for what you’re doing with this team.”Benni McCarthy: “Thank you, that’s the manager, it’s the manager.” 🗣: “It’s you as well.” Benni McCarthy: “ I’ve got him [Rashford] in the right place.” 🫡#MUFC https://t.co/NoUfboK06M

"Thank you, that’s the manager, it’s the manager."

When fans replied, "It's you as well," McCarthy, who was appointed as forwards coach last summer by manager Erik ten Hag, took some credit. He said:

"I’ve got him [Rashford] in the right place."

McCarthy was a deadly striker in his heyday. He was fast, clinical in front of goal, and a threat in the air. He played for teams such as FC Porto, Ajax, West Ham United and Blackburn Rovers, and scored 31 goals for Bafana Bafana in 79 senior games.

The 45-year-old seems to be doing something right with Rashford considering the Englishman's rich vein of form. The latter's next task will be to help his team beat Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 on Thursday (23 February).

He scored and assisted a goal each as Manchester United drew the first leg 2-2 at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has already acknowledged Benni McCarthy's impact

Marcus Rashford has already claimed that Benni McCarthy has had a positive impact on his playing style.

. @Nigerianscamsss Benni McCarthy must have been teaching Marcus Rashford how to head a football Benni McCarthy must have been teaching Marcus Rashford how to head a football https://t.co/QhASab1MSb

Speaking in an interview in November last year, the Manchester United forward admitted (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"He's [McCarthy] definitely helped me a lot. To have those attack-minded coaches within the squad is great for us forward players. It's just day in, day out, we're thinking about scoring goals, rather than the other bits.

"We've got him always there, speaking to us about it. I think my aim is to get back to enjoying my football and at the minute I am, so I'm not complaining. If I'm scoring goals and winning, then I'm happy."

One of McCarthy's strongest suits as a player was his ability in the air. Rashford, to that effect, has scored three headed goals in the league this season.

This is as many goals he has scored with a header in the past six Premier League seasons combined.

Poll : 0 votes