Berbatov urges Manchester United star to quit and end his nightmare spell at the club

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has urged Donny Van De Beek to end his stay at Old Trafford. The Bulgarian forward has asked the Dutchman to try and secure a transfer away from the club after an underwhelming debut season. Van De Beek joined Manchester United from Dutch club Ajax.

He has struggled to break into the first team and does not seem to be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans. He managed to make just four starts in the Premier League last season. Van De Beek did not feature in either of Manchester United’s opening two Premier League fixtures this season. He did not even come off the bench.

Berbatov has urged Donny van de Beek to 'push' to leave United #mufc https://t.co/Q9VpsVBXxo — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) August 26, 2021

Berbatov, while speaking to Betfair, has urged Donny Van De Beek to leave for the betterment of his career. Berbatov said that United paying around £35 million for a player who is not starting many games does not make sense. He believes Van De Beek should seek a move away from the club for the sake of his career.

Van De Beek should leave Manchester United to save his NT career

Berbatov believes Van De Beek has a lot of quality and should play more often, even if that means leaving United.

Van De Beek in action for Manchester United

“I'm not blaming the player at all, but for me, it's one of the most disappointing transfers ever. He's got a lot of quality. I don't like it when clubs buy for the sake of buying and this is one of those situations. I'm sure he's banging on the manager's door and asking questions.”

Berbatov went on to say that if Van De Beek is not happy, he should push to leave, especially with his place in the national team now at risk. Berbatov thinks that Netherlands' new manager Van Gaal is a disciplinarian who likes his players to play football on a regular basis. So naturally, Donny’s place could be at risk if he does not seek a move away from the United.

Despite not playing, Donny van de Beek is still determined to succeed at #mufc and told his representatives not to inform him of offers from other clubs. His priority is to win over Solskjaer.



Really hoping this guy gets his chance and prove doubters wrong. pic.twitter.com/jMF8Jk1YAL — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) August 24, 2021

According to Berbatov, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are untouchable in Manchester United’s midfield right now. The likes of Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic are starting games over Van De Beek because they need to play in those deeper midfield roles.

Marc Overmars, however, disagrees with Berbatov. The former Arsenal player said:

“I think Donny should just fight, stay next year and try to claim a starting place. You shouldn’t leave so quickly.”

