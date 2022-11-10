Best 7 Betting Sites From UK Online Bookmakers

The UK is one of the biggest gambling markets in the world, with millions of people enjoying sports betting on a regular basis. It's an ingrained part of British culture, with many sports betting sites sponsoring teams up and down the country. However, with sites offering a range of features, from accumulator bonuses to in-play betting, it can take time to know what site is right for you. But don’t worry; we’re here to give you a full breakdown of the best UK betting sites.

Let’s start by taking a quick look at each app we will review.

Betzone - A new site on the scene, Betzone has made huge strides since its launch and has a wide range of betting options for its players.

10 Bet - One of the best sites for accessibility, 10Bet has a range of sports to bet on and a fantastic, easy-to-use website.

Boylesports - One of the rising bookmakers in the UK, Boylesports is overlooked by many bettors but deserves to be mentioned alongside some of the better-known brands.

Betfred - A well-known name amongst UK bettors, BetFred has focused its attention on football fans, with a huge selection of bonuses and promotions available.

Fitzdares - Describing itself as "the world's finest bookmaker" is a lofty title to live up to, but the site offers a wide range of betting options.

888 Sport - Despite being best known for its poker and casino offerings, the 888 Sport betting website has been making waves in the UK sports betting scene.

BetUK - Known as the betting arm of the LeoVegas brand, BetUK has established itself as a solid sports betting website with an emphasis on horse racing.

UK Betting Apps Reviewed

Now that you’ve got an overview of the sites we’re going to look at, let’s do a deep dive into what they offer you.

-

Up To £60 In Free Sports Bets + Free Casino Spins

The Betzone sports betting site runs its business in London and is entirely UK based with an emphasis on the UK betting markets.

Best Features

Good selection of in-play betting markets.

Great looking, easy-to-use website.

30 different betting markets available.

Pros And Cons

Pros

Competitive odds.

Great looking, easy-to-use website.

Large number of betting options.

Cons

Odds only displayed in fractional format.

No live sports streaming.

No live chat option for customer support.

Mobile App

Betzone offers both an Android and iOS app that has full site functionality, so you can access anything you would on the desktop site while you’re on the go. 4/5

Welcome Bonus

A generous welcome offer is available at Betzone, where players can earn up to £60 in free bets plus 50 free spins. To take advantage of this offer, you must bet £10 or more within your first five bets at even money or greater to receive your first £10 deposit. Your next bonus is calculated from the total of your first ten sports bets, with the biggest bonus being received for bets totalling over £50. 3/5

Ongoing Bonuses And Promotions

The number of ongoing promotions on offer at Betzone is very limited, and they’re hard to find on their website. Some of the highlights include the Reward Zone, where players can receive a £10 sports bet plus 10 free spins if they make ten bets of £10 or more within the promotional period. 2/5

Banking Methods

There isn’t a great range of banking methods available at Betzone, with the options limited to Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfer and Cheque. While there are no fees, the withdrawal times are much longer than most sites. 1/5

User Experience

The site layout is very clear, with the most popular sports clearly labelled, so you’ll have no trouble finding them. The site's colour scheme is also easy on the eye, and it is one of the best-looking sites you’ll see. 4/5

What We Think

While the Betzone site certainly looks great and tempts you with its generous welcome offer, other aspects leave a lot to be desired. While you certainly wouldn’t have a bad experience with this site, our list offers better options.

-

50% up to £50 Welcome Bonus

While it's not the best-known site in the UK, 10Bet has been growing in popularity over the past few years, with many players appreciating how accessible the site is.

Best Features

A large number of banking options with low minimum thresholds and no fees.

Amazing live betting options.

A sliding bonus scale for accumulators that can give up to 100% of your winnings on selections of three or more.

Pros And Cons

Pros

24/7 Customer Support.

Low wagering requirement for their welcome bonus.

Cash-Out option available.

Cons

No crypto banking options.

Higher margin on sports bets compared to competitors.

Limited number of casino games.

Mobile App

10Bet's mobile app is incredibly easy to use and has full site functionality, so anything you can do on the desktop site, you can do on the app. 4/5

Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus at 10Bet is currently a 50% matched deposit bonus up to £50. It's one of the bigger welcome bonuses you'll find, as many sites don't offer bonuses that high. 4/5

Ongoing Bonuses And Promotions

There are plenty of ongoing promotions and bonuses at 10Bet. Some of the highlights include a £5 free bet whenever there are 24 or more goals in a Premier League weekend, a boost on all accumulators above three selections, up to 100% of your total winnings, and a £5 free live bet when you bet £25 or more on cricket. 4/5

Banking Methods

10Bet has arguably the best banking options around, with popular banking methods such as PayPal, Skrill, Visa, and Trustly available. They also don't charge any fees for depositing or withdrawing, and the minimum withdrawal amounts are as low as £1. 5/5

User Experience

The 10Bet website is really well-designed and has a clear, easy-to-use layout. The choice of colours is also easy on the eye, so you won't mind browsing the site for long periods of time. 4/5

What We Think

10Bet has a wide range of betting options, great bonuses and promotions, and an easy-to-use website. This site does so many things right that it's high on our list of recommendations.

-

BET £10 GET £20 IN FREE BETS

Boylesports is Ireland's largest bookmaker and has made great strides in the industry in recent years. There are plenty of sports to bet on, great customer service, and an easy-to-use mobile app.

Best Features

Live betting available on over 30 sports.

Lots of ongoing promotions.

Extensive range of banking options.

Pros And Cons

Pros

Large number of sports to bet on.

Over a dozen deposit and withdrawal options.

24/7 customer support.

Cons

Only provides services in English.

Live video streaming is only available for horse racing and greyhound racing.

Limited esports betting market.

Mobile App

The mobile app layout is identical to the desktop site, so you'll have no trouble using it if you're already an avid user. However, we found that the app did crash a couple of times during heavy use, so it may not be the most stable. 3/5

Welcome Bonus

If you're looking for a generous welcome bonus, you will be disappointed. You can claim a £10 free bet after making your first £10 bet, but your original bet must be placed at odds of even money or greater. 1/5

Ongoing Bonuses And Promotions

While the welcome bonus isn't up to much, many ongoing promotions are available, such as acca insurance, odds boosts, and a £5 free acca bet for every five accas placed. 4/5

Banking Methods

Over a dozen banking methods are available at Boylesports, with many of the most popular methods (Visa, PayPal, Mastercard) available. Most of these methods offer instant withdrawals and zero fees for depositing and withdrawing, so you get to keep all of your winnings. 5/5

User Experience

The Boylesports website is functional if unspectacular. The white-on-blue colour scheme is easy on the eye, and you'll have no trouble finding your favourite sport to bet on. 3/5

What We Think

If you're looking for a reliable betting site, it's hard to look past Boylesports. While their welcome bonus could use a revamp, the site's overall functionality is second to none.

-

Bet £10 Get £60 in bonuses

Betfred is one of the most popular betting sites in the UK. While it has made its name with great bonuses and promotions, there's much more to this site.

Best Features

Great value welcome bonus.

Zero fees for depositing or withdrawing.

Live streaming options on both mobile and desktop.

Pros And Cons

Pros

Wide range of sports betting options.

Good value for money from the welcome bonus and ongoing promotions.

No deposit or withdrawal fees.

Cons

Doesn't offer the best odds on the market.

Doesn't offer a VIP program.

No esports betting markets.

Mobile App

The Betfred app is very similar to its desktop site, so if you're familiar with that, then you'll have no problems using the app. The app also has full functionality, so anything you can do on the desktop site, you can do it from your mobile. 4/5

Welcome Bonus

Betfred offers great value for money on its welcome bonus. After depositing and betting £10 at odds of evens or greater, you will receive £20 of free sports bets, £10 of free spins, £10 in free Lotto bets; then another £20 of free sports bets five days after your original £10 bet has been settled. 4/5

Ongoing Bonuses And Promotions

Despite being well known for its bonuses and promotions, the ongoing offers were surprisingly limited. While there are promotions such as a range of odds boosts and the "Free Bet Club", where players can earn a £5 free bet by betting £20 between Monday and Thursday, we expected more. 3/5

Banking Methods

There is a solid range of banking options available at Betfred, with most of the major brands available for you to use, including PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Mastercard, and Visa. There are also no fees for depositing or withdrawing with Betfred, which is always a positive. 3/5

User Experience

Betfred's website is really easy to navigate, thanks to its clear layout. You can easily see where all the important information is as soon as you open the site, which is great if you're looking to make a bet in a hurry. The colour scheme also makes it one of the best-looking sites on the market, with the blue, black, and white combo working very well. 4/5

What We Think

It can sometimes be hard for sites like Betfred to live up to their hype, but we found that's exactly what it does. They’re strong across the board, so no matter what you’re looking for from a betting site, Betfred can provide it.

-

Bet £30 Get £30 Free Bet + 20 Free Spins

While other sites talk the talk about offering innovative and unique features, Fitzdares walks the walk and genuinely stands out amongst the crowd.

Best Features

Option to bet via text.

Fitzdares clubs around the UK where you can enjoy food, drink, and live sports.

High-quality live video streaming.

Pros And Cons

Pros

Text to bet feature.

Great live streaming service.

Wide range of live betting options.

Cons

Live streaming is limited to horse racing.

Limited range of banking options.

Poorly designed mobile app.

Mobile App

Fitzdares does offer a dedicated mobile app for iOS and Android, but it isn’t the best we’ve come across. The text is too large and limits how much you can view at once, but it does look better on a tablet than on a mobile phone. The best mobile feature is their text-to-bet feature, where you can text in your bet without having to open the app at all. 3/5

Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus at Fitzdares is one of the higher ones you’ll see, as they offer up to £30 in free bets once you bet £10 or more, plus 20 free spins. 3/5

Ongoing Bonuses And Promotions

There are several ongoing promotions and bonuses available at Fitzdares. Some of the highlights include 10% cash back on horse racing and tennis losses, NFL early payouts, and money back as a free bet on Champions League games that end 0-0. 4/5

Banking Methods

While there are limited banking options at Fitzdares, they do support a good number of the industry leaders, such as Visa, Mastercard, and Apple Pay. 2/5

User Experience

The site isn’t the best-looking one we’ve seen, as the layout blends together from one sport to the next. The white and grey design is also very bright on most screens, making it hard to look at for extended periods. 2/5

What We Think

While Fitzdares is undoubtedly innovative, they’re somewhat lacking in the basics, such as site design and banking methods. If you can overlook those issues, then the site is functional enough.

-

100% BONUS up to £100 on your first deposit

The 888 brand is known worldwide as a titan of the industry, and over the past few years, it has been growing its sports betting site to match that of its casino and poker sites.

Best Features

State-of-the-art website and easy-to-use mobile app.

Large number of sports betting markets.

Great range of ongoing bonuses and promotions.

Pros And Cons

Pros

Solid range of banking options.

Extensive range of ongoing promotions.

Large number of sports betting options.

Cons

No Live Chat option for customer support.

Live video streaming is limited to horse racing.

Limited esports betting options.

Mobile App

The 888 Sport Android and iOS apps are some of the best-looking apps on the market, with full site functionality. They are also running an exclusive offer for mobile users, where you can enter their free-to-play predictor game and win up to £8000! 5/5

Welcome Bonus

The 888 Sport welcome bonus isn't the biggest in the world, but you get great value for money. After depositing and betting your first $10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater, you receive a £10 casino bonus and £30 in free bets. 4/5

Ongoing Bonuses And Promotions

There are close to a dozen ongoing promotions for 888 Sport players, so you'll always have plenty to choose from. Highlights include a £5 free bet if you win a bet with odds of 4/1 or greater, a £5 free bet every week with their Acca Club, and your money back as a free bet if your accumulator loses by one leg. 5/5

Banking Methods

888 Sport offers a solid range of banking options, with most of the key players available, including Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, and ApplePay. 4/5

User Experience

We think that 888 Sport is one of the best-looking sites on the market. Their orange and black dark theme is perfect for the bright screens of modern laptops and monitors, and all the options are clearly laid out, so you'll never have a problem finding what you need. 5/5

What We Think

There’s a reason why 888 Sport is one of the most respected brands on the market. If you’re looking for a safe, secure sports betting site with a range of promotions and sports to bet on, you can’t go wrong with 888 Sport.

-

Get £30 in Free Bets When You Bet £10

After launching in 2018 under the LeoVegas brand, BetUK has been making waves in the UK betting scene.

Best Features

Wide range of sports markets.

Generous welcome offer.

Great looking website.

Pros And Cons

Pros

Great number of betting markets.

Good value for money from welcome offer.

Great looking website.

Cons

No live-streaming options.

Lack of live chat customer service option.

Limited banking options.

Mobile App

BetUK offers a sports betting app for Android and iOS users, with both apps offering a smooth user experience. The apps also have full site functionality, so everything available on the desktop site is available on your mobile. 4/5

Welcome Bonus

There is currently a generous welcome offer at BetUK, where you can get £30 in free bets if you bet £10 or more at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater. 4/5

Ongoing Bonuses And Promotions

When it comes to ongoing promotions for sports bettors, there is a decent range of options to choose from. Some highlights include a £4 free bet if you bet £10 on a horse race and a 10% profit boost on football bets under £20. 3/5

Banking Methods

The number of banking methods available at BetUK is limited compared to some of its competitors, with only five available options. Those options are Visa Debit, Visa Electron, Bank Transfer, Mastercard, and PayPal. 2/5

User Experience

The BetUK website is very well laid out, as everything is easy to find, just at a glance. It’s also one of the best-looking sites, with the dark blue, red, and white colour scheme working very well. 5/5

What We Think

BetUK is a great-looking sportsbook with a great welcome bonus and decent ongoing promotions, although the lack of banking options may be offputting to some.

UK Betting Apps Roundup

If you don’t have time to look through each of those longer reviews, you can find a quick summary of the highlights of each of our choices here.

Betzone

Good selection of in-play betting markets.

Great looking, easy-to-use website.

30 different betting markets available.

10 Bet

A large number of banking options with low minimum thresholds and no fees.

Amazing live betting options.

A sliding bonus scale for accumulators that can give up to 100% of your winnings on selections of three or more.

Boylesports

Live betting available on over 30 sports.

Lots of ongoing promotions.

Extensive range of banking options.

Betfred

Great value welcome bonus.

Zero fees for depositing or withdrawing.

Live streaming options on both mobile and desktop.

Fitzdares

Option to bet via text.

Fitzdares clubs around the UK where you can enjoy food, drink, and live sports.

High-quality live video streaming.

888 sport

State-of-the-art website and easy-to-use mobile app.

Large number of sports betting markets.

Great range of ongoing bonuses and promotions.

BetUK

Wide range of sports markets.

Generous welcome offer.

Great looking website.

How do we Select the UK’s Best Betting Sites?

While it's all well and good looking out our recommendations, they don't mean much if we don't know what people want from a betting site. That's why we use a team of sports betting experts with decades of experience in the industry that gather all the important information and write these reviews. We have a long list of things we consider when evaluating these sites, such as:

Site security

Ongoing promotions and bonuses

Number of banking options

User experience

Welcome offers

Competitive odds

Live betting

Number of markets

Hidden fees

Live video streaming

These are just some of the things we consider when writing our reviews; you can’t say we’re not comprehensive!

How To Bet In The UK

Being a newcomer to the sports betting industry can be daunting. With so many different options to choose from, each with its own features and sign-up processes, it's hard to know which one you should spend your time on. That’s why we’ve created this handy guide to betting in the UK that will help you find the right site for you and help you through the process of creating your account.

Choosing the Right Betting Site in the UK

The UK is known for its great choice of online sports betting options, which in theory is great for you, the players, but if you can't find the site that's right for you, it's all for nought. We take picking the best sports betting site seriously, which is why we've dedicated so much time to creating these articles that help you find the site that's right for you.

While each person has different wants and needs from a betting site, there are a few things you should consider before signing up. You need to decide what you’re looking for from a betting site before you pick one to sign up for, so take a look at some of the things that may be important to you below:

The Travelling Gambler

If you’re the kind of player who likes to gamble from anywhere and everywhere, here are some things to look out for:

Top-of-the-range mobile betting app.

A wide range of banking methods.

Easy to use site/app design.

The Profit Poacher

If you’re always on the lookout for the best deals, here are some things you should consider:

Ongoing promotions and offers.

Generous free bets and welcome bonuses.

The best betting odds.

Early payouts.

The Live Bettor

If you’re interested in live betting options, here are some things that you should look for:

In-play betting options.

Live video streaming of sports events.

Cashout options.

Once you’ve weighed up your options based on your preferences, it’s time to sign up for a site. Almost all of these online betting sites have easy-to-follow sign-up processes. Just to help you out, we’ll walk you through the first steps of signing up for a site and making your first bet.

Click the “Register” Button - All online sportsbook sites will have a “Register” or “Sign Up” button somewhere on their homepage; click that to get started. Fill in Your Personal Details - As part of the sign-up process, you’ll need to provide personal information, such as your address, name, phone number, and email address. Confirm Your Details - Before you complete the signup process, you may have to confirm your details and the fact that you’re of legal gambling age. Once you’ve done that, click the “Register” button, and your betting account will be created! Make a Deposit - Once your account is created, it’s time to deposit. Most sites will have a “Deposit” button on the screen, so click on that. If they don’t, go to their website's “Banking” section. Enter Your Payment Info - On the deposit page, you’ll be asked to choose your payment method and enter your payment info. You may also be able to enter a deposit code at this stage to take advantage of one of the site’s welcome offers. Confirm the Payment - After you’ve entered your information, you’ll be asked to check the details of the payment method as well as the amount of your deposit. You may also have to confirm the payment with your provider before it goes through. Choose Your Market - As soon as the money hits your account, you can start betting. Find a market you’re interested in, pick a side you’d like to take, enter your bet amount, and click “Bet.”

It’s as simple as that; you’ve just made your first bet on a UK betting site!

Markets

The last step in our walkthrough is to choose your betting market, which can be a daunting enough process in itself! No matter your favourite sport, you'll likely be able to bet on it in the UK, as many UK betting sites have a large range of sports available to bet on. However, if you’re looking for the best markets to bet on in the UK, some stand out above the rest.

Football is by far the biggest betting market in the UK due to its massive popularity up and down the country. You can bet on almost anything in football, whether it’s the full-time result, the number of goals, the number of cards, the number of corners, and much more! You can bet on football daily in the UK, with tens of thousands of markets on thousands of games across any given week.

Another popular market in the UK is horse racing. Horse Racing is another one of the country's most popular sports, and the close connection to gambling has made it so popular in the UK. There are nearly 60 racecourses operational in the UK alone, and racing takes place all year round. You can bet on a horse race every day, whether it's taking place in the UK or somewhere else in the world. As well as many races to bet on, there are plenty of markets within those races. You can bet on the outright winner, a horse not to place, the order of the top three, and plenty of other options.

Bonuses and Promotions

Many people cite bonuses and promotions as one of the major factors when signing up for an online betting site, so it's essential to compare what each site is offering. Many sites now have the same features, so it can often come down to which site has the best bonuses when you're trying to choose one; after all, why wouldn't you pick the site that's giving you more free money? Despite the fierce competition, you'll often see a lot of similarities in the types of bonuses on offer. Let’s take a look at the most common ones.

The most frequent welcome bonus you’ll see is a free bet bonus, where your account will be credited with a free bet after you've deposited your own money and made a bet yourself. These bonuses are great for betting sites, as they make you deposit and gamble with your own money before giving you the "free" money in their welcome offer. Most sites will also have restrictions around the free bet, such as how many times you need to play through it before it's eligible for withdrawal and the sports you can bet on. As this is a common promotion, the key is to look for the sites that offer the best value for money and give you the biggest bonuses. Some bookmakers offer you 3-4x your original deposit in bonuses, whereas others only match your deposit amount.

Another bonus you’ll likely see is a matched deposit bonus that gives you bet credits rather than free bets. This is a much better proposition for the player, as these bet credits are a lot more flexible than the free bets. Instead of getting a free £20 bet that you must use in one bet, with £20 in bet credits, you can bet £10 on one bet, then £3 on another, and then the final £7 on another bet. You’ll notice that these types of bonuses are usually around 50-100% of your initial deposit amount and very rarely over that. You trade value for money for flexibility, so some people may prefer to take the free bets that give you a higher return on your initial deposit.

Is Betting Legal in the UK?

Online gambling is completely legal in the UK after the passing of the Gambling Act in 2005. Before then, the industry had been operating in somewhat of a grey area, but ever since this legislation was introduced, there have been strict licensing and regulation requirements for any gambling site wishing to operate within the UK.

Online bookmakers in the UK are regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, which is also the country's licensing authority. Sportsbooks must hold a license from this commission and abide by their strict regulations to be able to legally offer gambling services to UK-based players

The UKGC is known as one of the industry's toughest and most reputable gambling authorities, so a license from them is worth considerably more than some of the laxer licensing authorities. It’s not easy to get a license from the UKGC, as you need to provide a great deal of documentation, such as your proof of funding, gambling supply software details, your business plan, and much more! The licenses aren’t cheap either, with the cheapest application fees alone costing just over £9000.

We only recommend bookmakers who are fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC, and you can check the licensing details for each site by visiting their main website and scrolling down to the bottom of the page. There you'll see all the information pertaining to their licensing details.

Betting Sites FAQ

We’ve covered a lot of information about the best betting sites in the UK, but if you still have any questions, here’s where you’ll find the answers.

What is the best betting site to use?

The betting site that’s best for you will depend on your personal preferences, but any sites on our list are highly recommended.

Where can I place a bet for free?

Plenty of sites will offer you free bets when you sign up for them. However, you never get something for nothing, so you’ll often have to deposit your own money and make a bet before you can unlock your free bet.

Are betting sites legal in the UK?

Betting sites are entirely legal in the UK. There are no restrictions on the types of games that can be gambled on, so you’re free to play whichever game takes your fancy.

Which betting site has the best bonuses?

Some betting sites with the best bonuses we could find include SportingBet, 10Bet, and 888 Sport - they all offered generous welcome bonuses to new players.

Can I bet online in the UK?

Betting online or through a betting app is entirely legal in the UK. There are no restrictions on the types of games that can be gambled on, so you’re free to play whatever game you please.

Summary

The UK has one of the most competitive betting markets in the world, with dozens of top-quality sites to choose from. They each offer their own range of unique features and promotions, so it can be hard for even the most experienced bettors amongst you to know which one is best for your needs. Hopefully, after reading through this article, you’ll have a better idea of which sites are the best fit for you and a better idea of what you’re looking for from an online betting site. Whether it's the generous welcome bonuses of 888 Sport, 10Bet, or Sportingbet; or the fantastic site design of Betzone, Betfred, or Coral, you should know what it is you’re looking for and exactly where you can find it.

