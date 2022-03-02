"Best attacking player against Watford" - Rio Ferdinand explains what he likes about Manchester United forward

Football pundit Rio Ferdinand has praised Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga for the intensity with which he approaches every game.

Elanga has been one of the Red Devils' best players over the last week, which saw them pick up draws in the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League. The forward scored their equalizer in the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in midweek and was heavily involved but couldn't score in the 0-0 league draw with Watford.

Though Elanga didn't find the back of the net against the Hornets, Ferdinand felt he was the best attacker during the match. The former defender said on his Vibe with FIVE podcast (via Manchester World):

“I thought he [Elanga] was our best attacking player against Watford. All the chances United created, he was involved in probably 90% of them.”

Ferdinand added:

“At the weekend, a bit more composure in the finishing - you could say the same about Bruno [Fernandes] and Cristiano [Ronaldo] as well - we would have had a few more goals. But Elanga, I think you have to credit him massively.”

The 43-year-old also praised Elanga's display against Atletico. He revealed that his favorite aspect of the youngster's playing style is how "he's on the move constantly."

“Big goal in the week against Atletico, in a big away game in the Champions League; it’s not easy. But what I like about him, and what I see more and more with him, is he plays and runs. There’s an intensity to his game. He’s on the move constantly and he causes issues for the opposition defenders.”

Anthony Elanga will have a crucial role to play as Manchester United look to seal top-4 finish

The arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho dominated the headlines last summer, with many expecting the duo to contribute aplenty in attack for the club. However, the goals have dried up for Ronaldo after a fantastic start, while Sancho still seems to be adjusting to life at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have also seen Marcus Rashford suffer a steep decline in form. Mason Greenwood, meanwhile, is ineligible to represent the club after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

All of this means a lot of the burden has fallen on the shoulders of Elanga and the 19-year-old has responded well to the pressure. He has scored three times in 15 matches across all competitions for the Red Devils this term.

Manchester United will hope Elanga can improve those numbers over the remainder of the season as they look to seal a top-four finish in the league.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee