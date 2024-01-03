"Best Christmas ever" - Georgina Rodriguez's sister Ivana announces she's expecting her second child

Georgina Rodriguez's sister, Ivana Rodriguez, has uploaded a heartfelt post on social media, where she announced her pregnancy.

On December 28, 2023, Ivana took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of her positive pregnancy test.

She captioned the post:

"Best Christmas Ever!!!"

Ivana is expecting her second child with partner Carlos Garcia. Her first child was born in November 2021. Georgina Rodriguez's sister also uploaded a post on Instagram on November 26, 2023, where she celebrated the second birthday of her daughter.

She captioned the post:

"2 years of love. 26.11.21."

Apart from family posts, Ivana Rodriguez often posts about women's beauty and health.

Moreover, she also recently posed for the cover of Women's Fitness Magazine Europe's cover page for the December Edit.

Georgina Rodriguez visited Cristiano Ronaldo's museum during her outing in Portugal

Georgina Rodriguez has recently visited her long-time boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo's museum in Madeira. The Spanish model is currently holidaying with the Portugal legend in Madeira, where they also celebrated Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro's 69th birthday.

The former Real Madrid forward gifted a brand new Porsche Cayenne to his mother on the New Year. Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro also uploaded a few pictures and videos on her Instagram.

Still in Madeira, Georgina Rodriguez recently visited Cristiano Ronaldo's museum. She also uploaded snaps from her recent outing on her Instagram story. The museum is famous among football fans because it beautifully displays the evolution of the former Real Madrid superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Rodriguez's Instagram story

In January 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr from Manchester United after his second stint for the Red Devils. He also ended the 2023 calendar year as the top scorer with 54 goals ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane, who both had 52 goals.