"Best day of my life" - Arsenal star realizes childhood dream after starring against Tottenham

Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in their Premier League clash on Sunday, with Emile Smith Rowe scoring the opening goal for the Gunners. The midfielder has claimed it was probably the best day of his life.

He remarked after the match:

"Probably the best day of my life, I’ve always dreamt about this day to score for Arsenal against Tottenham and with my family here it’s just the best feeling."

BBC Sport @BBCSport



It's fair to Emile Smith Rowe enjoyed Arsenal's derby day victory!



#bbcfootball 🗣️ "It's probably the best day of my life so far."It's fair to Emile Smith Rowe enjoyed Arsenal's derby day victory! 🗣️ "It's probably the best day of my life so far."



It's fair to Emile Smith Rowe enjoyed Arsenal's derby day victory!



#bbcfootball

Smith Rowe scored with a perfectly-struck effort and he admitted he has been working on his finishing ability in training:

"Yeah definitely [about timing] I’ve been practicing in training and stuff on my finishing. I feel like it went well today and I’m really happy with the goal."

The midfielder has also revealed what Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tells his players before they step onto the pitch to play such crucial games.

"I think he just tells us to keep calm we’re young players in a massive game and he just encourages us so much and gives us confidence. Not just the manager but the players in the team as well, they give us young players so much confidence, it’s a bit easier when you get on the pitch."

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta dedicated the victory to Arsenal fans for their support during tough moments while praising his team's output.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2020 - Arsenal will end today above Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table for the first time since October 25th 2020. Superiority. 2020 - Arsenal will end today above Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table for the first time since October 25th 2020. Superiority. https://t.co/Lw5tYv6epQ

He said:

"This win is for the fans. They’ve been incredible in tough moments when we needed their support. We started really strong, really determined. it was probably one of the best games I’ve seen us play for that period, and in the second half we did what we had to do."

Arsenal on an impressive winning run

Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring for the Gunners

Also Read

Thanks to their 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Arsenal are now on a run of three consecutive victories in the Premier League. Prior to yesterday's triumph, the Gunners had dispatched Norwich City and Burnley 1-0 each to get themselves back on track.

Mikel Arteta's men have now jumped from the relegation zone to the 10th spot in the table. Up next, they'll take on Brighton this weekend before hosting Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium after the international break on October 18.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava