“Best day of their lives” – Lionel Messi sends special gift to Kim Kardashian and kids after Inter Miami debut

Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off the special gifts Lionel Messi sent to her and her kids after making his Inter Miami debut on Friday (July 21).

The reality TV star was in attendance as Messi made his debut for the MLS club. The Argentina captain netted a dramatic late free-kick winner to seal a 2-1 win for his team after coming on as a 54th-minute substitute.

Kardashian was spotted in the stands alongside tennis legend Serena Williams. The famous TV star's kids were also present and received some gifts from the Argentina captain as well.

Kim Kardashian posted a video of Messi meeting her sons, captioning it:

“Best day of their entire lives.”

Kardashians were present to watch Inter Miami

They got to meet Lionel Messi

Messi sent a special gift to Kardashian and her kids.

Kim Kardashian shares why she attended Lionel Messi's debut

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut was a star-studded affair, as athletes like Serena Williams and NBA legend LeBron James were present to watch the little magician in flesh for the MLS club.

Kardashian was also among the notable celebrities that were present at the DRV PNK Stadium to watch the clash against Cruz Azul. The reality TV star has shared the main reason why she attended the game:

"My son, he's obsessed with soccer (football), and I'll do anything for my baby. So, I travel the world, we do soccer trips, and it's not stopping. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games."

Speaking about her son's admiration for Messi, she said:

"He has Messi, absolutely Messi. He's so excited to see Messi, yes."

Kardashian also went on to speak about her love for football:

"I played soccer for five or six years. I was a goalie and center-forward. I wasn't bad, but I loved it, so I'm happy that my boy loves it and that we can come and hang out.

"They're so excited, and that just makes me so excited. I'm happy to be here with Victoria and David and everyone."

Messi's global superstardom is beyond question, and more celebrities could be expected to attend Inter Miami games in the near future.