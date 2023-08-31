“Best defender Messi has played with” “Better than Van Dijk” - Fans in awe of Inter Miami star’s MOTM performance against Nashville

While most eyes were glued to Lionel Messi, Kamal Miller emerged as the unsung hero for Inter Miami in their goalless showdown with Nashville, displaying a level of finesse that made the fans take notice.

Flawlessly executing 90 out of 91 passes, the Canadian defender achieved an astonishing 99% passing accuracy rate. He didn't just stick to his defensive duties but also ventured into the final third with skill as19 of his passes found their mark in the final third, an impressive level of creativity for a defender.

However, Miller wasn't merely an orchestrator from the back, he was also a fortress in defense. With a crucial, last-ditch tackle in the box that could well have been a game-changer, he was impermeable. Add to that his array of interceptions and recoveries, and he was seemingly everywhere at once.

Miller's command over the game was palpable, offering Miami a pillar of stability at the back and a catalyst going forward. The Canadian stalwart played a pivotal role in preserving a clean sheet for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

Unsurprisingly, fans took notice. and showered the center-back with accolades for his world-class outing on Twitter. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Lionel Messi's invincibility crumbles as Nashville SC hold Inter Miami to a draw

Nashville have achieved what many thought was impossible - neutralizing Lionel Messi in an MLS match. In a compelling turn of events, the Coyotes derailed the Argentine legend's immaculate track record, holding Inter Miami to a scoreless stalemate.

This comes on the heels of Messi's dazzling start with the Herons, where he notably netted 11 goals in nine outings and helped them win their first-ever trophy in the Leagues Cup final against Nashville itself.

Just a week prior, FC Cincinnati came close to halting the Argentine maestro, keeping him off the scoreboard during the U.S. Open Cup semi-final. However, Messi still managed to contribute with two assists, helping Miami to win the nail-biter in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 deadlock at the end of extra time.

It seemed like the 36-year-old could do no wrong, but the tides had different plans.

Nashville not only prevented Messi from finding the back of the net, but also stopped Miami from clinching the first home victory with their star player. Their defense was airtight, leaving no room for Messi's goalscoring ability.

Nashville's successful defensive blueprint against the player may be the disruption that Inter Miami didn't see coming, showing a chink in the armor of a team that had looked invincible.

Until now, Tata Martino's men had been on a nine-game winning spree, but the draw has shown that Lionel Messi can be stopped for 90 minutes in an MLS game.