“Best duo in Saudi league” - Giannis Antetokounmpo shares image with Neymar as Al-Hilal gift him personalised jersey

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo shared an image with Neymar Jr. after Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal gave the Basketball player a jersey of the club.

Antetokounmpo previously made a hilarious claim when Al-Hilal were linked with making a move for Kylian Mbappe. The SPL club made a mega €700 million salary offer to Mbappe to join them.

While Mbappe didn't make the move, Antetokounmpo made a joke on social media urging Al-Hilal to sign him because he looked like Mbappe. He wrote:

"Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe."

While Mbappe didn't join Al-Hilal, his ex-Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar has made the move to the club. Al-Hilal have also gifted Antetokounmpo a jersey of the club as a result of his previous comments. The NBA star then went on to post an image with the Brazilian superstar, writing:

"Best duo in Saudi league!!"

Neymar's reaction on moving to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal

Neymar has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in a sensational £78 million move from Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian attacker will earn a reported weekly salary of £2.5 million.

At 31, the player still has a lot of football left in him and joins superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to further enhance the standard of the league. Speaking about his move to the SPL side, the Brazilian said (via ESPN):

"I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places."

He added:

"I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment. I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place."

The Brazilian furthered that:

"Al Hilal is a giant club with fantastic fans, and it is the best in Asia. This gives me a feeling that it is the right decision for me at the right time with the right club. I love winning and scoring goals, and I plan to continue doing that in Saudi Arabia and with Al Hilal."

Al-Hilal already have the likes of Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, and more in their ranks. Furthermore, Neymar's addition to the side makes the team a force to be reckoned with in the SPL.