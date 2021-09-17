"Best example in the world" - Manchester United star on playing with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is the best example in the world for any player. The Frenchman spoke specifically about the work ethic and winning mentality displayed by Cristiano Ronaldo during the Portuguese's illustrious career.

Varane, who lifted four Champions League titles with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, joined Manchester United this summer. Eventually, Cristiano Ronaldo himself arrived at Old Trafford, helping the duo reunite after three years.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Varane heaped praise on his team-mate:

“I think he is the best example in the world in terms of work ethic and winning mentality.

“Playing with this type of player [Ronaldo], you improve every day. If he is still playing to such a high level at his age, it's because his work is amazing. I'm very happy to play with him.”

Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo will be keen to help Manchester United return to winning ways when they face West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday. Notably, the Red Devils were handed a shock defeat by BSC Young Boys during their Champions League opener on Tuesday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed stellar start to second stint at Manchester United

If there were any doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo's impact at Old Trafford after his return, the forward has wasted no time in quashing them. The 36-year-old netted a brace on his second Premier League debut for Manchester United against Newcastle last weekend.

Although Manchester United ended up losing their Champions League outing, Cristiano Ronaldo did find the back of the net after he scored the opening goal. With his stellar performances, the talismanic forward has made his intentions clear.

By his own admission, Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Old Trafford to help Manchester United regain their supremacy in England and Europe. The Portuguese stated in his interview after joining the club that he has not returned for vacation at the club.

"This is why I am here [to win trophies]. I am not here for a vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again.

"People speak about the age but they should know I'm different. I am different. I'm different than the rest of the people. I show off all the time year by year and this year will be the same."

"I'm here to make history and put Manchester United where they deserve to be."

Cristiano Ronaldo won several trophies, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League, during his first stint at Manchester United.

