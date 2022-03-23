"Best Father in the world" - Georgina Rodriguez praises Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has heaped praise on the Manchester United forward on the joyous occasion of Father’s Day in Spain. Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old dubbed the Portuguese the “best father in the world.”

Ronaldo, 37, frequently posts pictures with his four beautiful children. His oldest, 11-year-old Cristiano Junior, recently signed a contract with Manchester United, taking up his father’s no. 7 jersey.

Before joining the Red Devils’ youth academy, the pre-teen footballer spent a couple of years in Juventus’ youth system in Turin. Apart from Junior, the former Real Madrid star has two daughters, Eva and Alana, and another son, Mateo.

Rodriguez, who has been with the Portuguese superstar since 2017, posted a series of pictures on Instagram, praising her partner for being the “best father.” On the popular social media platform, she wrote:

“Every day by your side is happy and special❤️ We love you infinitely. Thank you so much to the best dad in the world @cristiano”

Friends and fans of the superstar family flocked to the post and rained down good wishes upon them. So far, Rodriguez’s thoughtful Instagram post has received over 5 million likes and 10,000 comments.

Cristiano Ronaldo vouches to put Portugal “in its rightful place”

Ronaldo’s Portugal faltered in the final stages of the World Cup Qualifiers, conceding their automatic qualification slot to Serbia. Now, they must overcome two knock-out qualifying fixtures to book their place for the grand event in Qatar later this year.

The Selecao will take on Turkey in the semi-final on Thursday night. If they manage to overpower the Turks, they will take on either European champions Italy or North Macedonia in Wednesday’s final. Before the do-or-die showdown, Ronaldo took to Instagram to post a message of inspiration.

He wrote:

“Total focus on the 2022 World Cup. Proud, as always, to represent Portugal. We know that the path will not be easy, we have the utmost respect for the opponents we will face and who share the same goals as us. But together, we will fight to put Portugal in its rightful place. Let's do it! 💪🏽⚽️❤️🇵🇹”

As always, all eyes will be on the Manchester United star in the match against Turkey. He has scored a whopping 115 goals for his nation and will look to add to his tally this Thursday.

Edited by Diptanil Roy