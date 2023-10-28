As the final whistle went at the Montjuic stadium, all the focus was on Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham. The English sensation rose to the occasion, leading Los Blancos to a sensational 2-1 comeback win against Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season. Bellingham's heroics sent fans into a frenzy on social media, with many hailing him as the "best footballer in the world."

Barcelona took an early lead through summer signing Ilkay Gundogan, who slotted home a low shot past Kepa Arrizabalaga in the sixth minute. The Bluagrana looked to be in control and came close to doubling their lead before half-time, with Fermin Lopez hitting the post.

The next 45 minutes were all about Jude Bellingham, an El Clasico first-timer who appeared as if he had been playing on this stage his whole life. In a mesmerizing second-half display, Bellingham pulled Real Madrid level with a sublime strike from 25 yards out.

He then clinched all three points for the visitors in the dying moments, beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a deft touch from point-blank range.

Fans took to social media to lavish praise on Bellingham. Here are some reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

The ramifications of this thrilling victory go beyond just bragging rights. Real Madrid now surge to the top of the La Liga standings, nudging past Girona on goal difference and leaving Barcelona in their wake, four points adrift.

Looking ahead, Madrid gear up to host Rayo Vallecano, while Barca face the task of revitalizing themselves for a tricky away game against Real Sociedad next weekend.

Jude Bellingham's scorching form continues as Carlo Ancelotti lavishes praise on Real Madrid prodigy

Jude Bellingham is not just settling into life at Real Madrid, he's taking La Liga by storm. With a brace in the electrifying El Clasico, the 20-year-old has taken his tally to 10 goals in Spain's top flight this season.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti couldn't help but laud the young superstar, recognizing the sheer magnitude of Jude Bellingham's influence (via France 24):

"He seems like a veteran... the goal to level it totally changed the game. What was surprising today was his shot, he's always arriving in the box, today he scored a stupendous goal from in front of the area."

Currently leading the charts as La Liga's top goalscorer, Bellingham looks unstoppable. His first Clasico appearance was unique, and it's clear that Ancelotti's decision to deploy him in the coveted number 10 role paid dividends.