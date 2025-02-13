"Best front 3 he has played in since leaving Juventus", "Strong lineup" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr name XI for Al-Ahli clash

Al-Nassr fans are conveying their happiness on X after Stefano Pioli named a strong starting XI, including Cristiano Ronaldo, to face Al-Ahli. The two sides are set to face each other in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium later tonight (Thursday, February 13).

Bento Krepski starts in goal for Al-Nassr. Sultan Al-Ghannam, Mohamed Simakan, Aymeric Laporte, and Salem Al-Najdi make up the defense. The midfield comprises Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Otavio, and Sadio Mane. Cristiano Ronaldo and the recently signed Jhon Duran start up front to complete the starting XI.

The Knights of Najd have arguably fielded their strongest first team, barring their starting left-back Nawaf Al-Boushal, who misses out due to suspension. Ronaldo will be aiming to extend his excellent form against Al-Ahli, having already garnered 24 goals and four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

One Al-Nassr fan posted:

"Cristiano Ronaldo, Jhon Duran and Sadio Mane is the best front 3 Ronaldo has played in since leaving Juventus"

Another fan tweeted:

"Strong lineup 💛

Other fans reacted below:

"Let’s go Ronaldo hattrick please," one fan commented

"Goat scoring 3 goals today!" another added

"These two will be key to our success if we want to return from Jeddah with the three points tonight," one fan posted

"Go for a Win... Big Win," another requested

What happened the last time Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr faced Al-Ahli in the SPL?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be aiming to secure all three points against Al-Ahli to stay alive in the Saudi Pro League title race. Let's take a look at what happened in the reverse fixture earlier this season when these two sides clashed in the league.

Al-Nassr faced Al-Ahli at Al-Awwal Park on September 13, 2024, playing out a 1-1 draw. Former Barcelona star Franck Kessie gave the visitors the lead in the 57th minute. However, the Knights of Najd secured a draw in the ninth minute of stoppage time following an own goal by Bassam Mohammed Al-Hurayji. Ronaldo was unable to make much of an impact on the day.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side are fourth in the Saudi Pro League table with 41 points from 19 games, eight points away from leaders Al-Ittihad. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli are in fifth place with 38 points and have won their last four league games in a row.

