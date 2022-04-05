"Best goal in Premier League history" - Wayne Rooney makes bold claim about Manchester United star's wonderstrike in 2013

Wayne Rooney hailed Robin Van Persie's strike for Manchester United against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in 2013 as the best Premier League goal of all time.

Van Persie struck a half-volley from outside the box with a defender on his side after receiving a long-ball from Rooney. The Dutchman's sweetly-timed effort flew into the Villa net as he completed his hat-trick in a famous 3-0 win.

Speaking about the goal, former Manchester United star Rooney told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"For me that’s the best goal in Premier League history."

Rooney and Van Persie formed a dangerous partnership at Old Trafford in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge of Manchester United. The Dutch star's arrival from Arsenal pushed Rooney further down the pitch. But the Englishman made the necessary switch for the benefit of the club.

Speaking on his role adjustment, the former Manchester United captain said:

"I didn’t want to be that deep at times. It was encouraged to come deep at times but not all the time, but still be a threat around the box, I had to try to get the balance right. At times I did go a lot deeper, I’d have Rio and Vidic telling me to push on and get further forward."

Manchester United @ManUtd Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney both scored for the first time since the win at Fulham on 2 November. #mufc http://t.co/WcAeT4QWOQ Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney both scored for the first time since the win at Fulham on 2 November. #mufc http://t.co/WcAeT4QWOQ

He compared his game to Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane, saying:

"It’s an instinct where you just want to go and be involved in the game, but actually I know I can create from those deep areas, it’s the same with Harry Kane [for Tottenham]."

Rooney and Van Persie connected brilliantly at United, leading the Red Devils to their 20th and final Premier League title in 2012-13. The 36-year-old Derby County boss said in that regard:

"Me and Robin worked on it ourselves, actually. We spoke a lot, he had this relationship with Fabregas at Arsenal and I spoke a lot to Robin about making those runs if I get the ball with time. You’d see me look for Robin and you can see Robin looking for the ball, it’s that eye contact which allows me to make the pass and him to make the run."

Wayne Rooney is a Manchester United legend

The Englishman is Manchester United's top scorer with 253 strikes in 559 games. He also registered 146 assists during his time at Old Trafford.

Bursting on to the scene as an exciting centre-forward, the former Everton star developed and adjusted his game to let others shine as well.

utdreport @utdreport Wayne Rooney is now Manchester United's top goal scorer ever with 250 goals Wayne Rooney is now Manchester United's top goal scorer ever with 250 goals https://t.co/MaHmlw4rmW

Cristiano Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or winning season at Manchester United saw Rooney adopt a similar assist-man approach, something which worked wonders for Van Persie as well.

Overall, Rooney was a club man who was ready to deliver from any position. He won five Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy amongst other honors with the Old Trafford outfit.

