"Best I ever had" - Jurgen Klopp makes bold claim about current Liverpool squad

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed the current Liverpool side as the best team he has ever managed.

The German manager previously worked wonders with Borussia Dortmund in his homeland, assembling a brilliant squad at Signal Iduna Park.

Der BVB challenged Bayern Munich's monopoly in the Bundesliga as Klopp led them to two successive league titles in 2010-11 and 2011-12.

However, he eventually had to see his biggest talents poached by the big boys of Europe.

As per Klopp, the current Liverpool side at his disposal surpasses his Dortmund side as they have been allowed to grow together as a group at Anfield.

He even went on to say that the the crop of players at Anfield right now is among the best in the club's rich history.

Klopp said as quoted by The Mirror:

"My opinion is clear - top squad, best I ever had, one of the (best) is this club’s history."

"This team is one of the better ones in the great history of this club, and Mo Salah is a large part of that."



"We grew together as a group and as a team, and (that is why) I rank them that high. I had outstanding squads in my life, thank God. The Dortmund squad of 10/11, 11/12 was insane."

Klopp saw his best players such as Nuri Sahin, Shinji Kagawa, Robert Lewandowski and Mario Gotze being lured away by other clubs despite leading the club to new heights.

"The only problem was we only had it for two years and then the football world thought the Dortmund journey was long enough so now let's pick a few (of their players)," the 54-year-old added.

"That doesn't happen here. We can keep them and that means we can build on the things we did together and that makes a difference."

Klopp has turned Liverpool from 'doubters to believers'

In his very first press conference since taking charge at Anfield back in 2015, Klopp vowed to turn the Anfield faithful from doubters to believers.

The German has fulfilled his promise as the Merseyside giants have won their maiden Premier League title and sixth Champions League under his tutelage.

The Reds, despite spending comparatively less in comparison to their rivals like Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea, are among the most feared sides in Europe.

Klopp has the strongest and deepest Liverpool squad at his disposal as they continue to fight for every trophy.

With his contract up for expiry in the summer of 2024, the 19-time English champions will have a huge decision to make if they cannot tie the German gaffer down with a new deal.

