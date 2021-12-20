"Best league in the world with the worst refs"- Liverpool fans react as Harry Kane avoids red card in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool

Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in a high-intensity clash in the Premier League on Sunday. There was some stunning attacking football on display but the game was marred by some controversial decisions by the officials.

Andy Robertson was sent off in the 77th minute after a rash tackle on Emerson Royal. Referee Paul Tierney had given him a yellow card, however, VAR asked him to look at the onfield monitor which resulted in the red card.

However, the controversies started pouring in much before that. In the 20th minute, while trying to press, Harry Kane lunged in for a challenge on Robertson. Replays showed that Kane caught the left-back studs up, right above the ankle and got nothing on the ball.

The majority of pundits and fans believe it was a red card tackle, and the England captain was very lucky to have escaped with just a yellow card.

Moreover, in the first half itself, Liverpool saw a penalty shout go against them as well. Diogo Jota entered the Spurs box and was about to unleash a shot or cross. Emerson Royal caught the Portuguese from behind, but Paul Tierney waved away the penalty claim and VAR didn't intervene either.

There was also a handball claim against Mohamed Salah for Liverpool's second goal. Again, it was waved off on-field and VAR saw no reason to intervene.

Understandably, Liverpool fans were raging about the decisions that went against them after the match. They took to Twitter to express their anger. Here are some of their reactions:

LFCZA 🇿🇦 @LFCZA Studs up, red card. Kane the darling won't get red Studs up, red card. Kane the darling won't get red

Asterisks*19 @Dustin_LFC07 Considering the circumstances with Covid and playing against 13 men means I'll take the point. The ref and VAR were absolutely horrible. The best league in the world with the worst refs in the world @premierleague Considering the circumstances with Covid and playing against 13 men means I'll take the point. The ref and VAR were absolutely horrible. The best league in the world with the worst refs in the world @premierleague

Samue @SamueILFC If that was any other player on the pitch it’s a red card, but just because it’s Harry Kane England’s golden boy, of course he gets away with it.



Best league in the world with the worst officials. If that was any other player on the pitch it’s a red card, but just because it’s Harry Kane England’s golden boy, of course he gets away with it. Best league in the world with the worst officials.

Pat @patfc91 Cresswell avoids stone wall red card and we lose, Kane now avoids one too, meanwhile City are getting penalties for a ball hitting someone's armpit. Cresswell avoids stone wall red card and we lose, Kane now avoids one too, meanwhile City are getting penalties for a ball hitting someone's armpit.

Samue @SamueILFC I hope to never see Paul Tierney officiate any of our games after this disgraceful, incompetent performance. I hope to never see Paul Tierney officiate any of our games after this disgraceful, incompetent performance.

Cheryl @paddysatch You know is Robbo had done that tackle on Kane, it would be a straight red card. #Unbelievable 🤦‍♀️ You know is Robbo had done that tackle on Kane, it would be a straight red card. #Unbelievable 🤦‍♀️

Manchester City extend their lead in the Premier League title race as Liverpool and Chelsea slip

After Matchday 18 in the Premier League, Manchester City established a four-point lead at the top over Liverpool and a six-point lead over Chelsea.

City thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 to secure all three points. Meanwhile, Chelsea dropped points again as they played out a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Next weekend in the Premier League, Liverpool face an injury struck Leeds United side. Meanwhile Manchester City and Chelsea face tricky fixtures against Leicester City and Aston Villa.

