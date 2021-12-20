"Best league in the world with the worst refs"- Liverpool fans react as Harry Kane avoids red card in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool

Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in a high-intensity clash in the Premier League on Sunday. There was some stunning attacking football on display but the game was marred by some controversial decisions by the officials.
Andy Robertson was sent off in the 77th minute after a rash tackle on Emerson Royal. Referee Paul Tierney had given him a yellow card, however, VAR asked him to look at the onfield monitor which resulted in the red card.
However, the controversies started pouring in much before that. In the 20th minute, while trying to press, Harry Kane lunged in for a challenge on Robertson. Replays showed that Kane caught the left-back studs up, right above the ankle and got nothing on the ball.
The majority of pundits and fans believe it was a red card tackle, and the England captain was very lucky to have escaped with just a yellow card.
Moreover, in the first half itself, Liverpool saw a penalty shout go against them as well. Diogo Jota entered the Spurs box and was about to unleash a shot or cross. Emerson Royal caught the Portuguese from behind, but Paul Tierney waved away the penalty claim and VAR didn't intervene either.
There was also a handball claim against Mohamed Salah for Liverpool's second goal. Again, it was waved off on-field and VAR saw no reason to intervene.
Understandably, Liverpool fans were raging about the decisions that went against them after the match. They took to Twitter to express their anger. Here are some of their reactions:
Manchester City extend their lead in the Premier League title race as Liverpool and Chelsea slip
After Matchday 18 in the Premier League, Manchester City established a four-point lead at the top over Liverpool and a six-point lead over Chelsea.
City thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 to secure all three points. Meanwhile, Chelsea dropped points again as they played out a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Next weekend in the Premier League, Liverpool face an injury struck Leeds United side. Meanwhile Manchester City and Chelsea face tricky fixtures against Leicester City and Aston Villa.