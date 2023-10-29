"Best midfielder in the Prem", "Taking that crown from KDB" - Liverpool fans in awe of superstar's sensational performance in 3-0 PL win

Liverpool fans hailed Dominik Szoboszlai after his outstanding performance during the Reds' 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday, October 29.

The Premier League game remained evenly contested in the first half with Nottingham Forest playing with a low block. Despite their resilience, the Reds deservedly took the lead in the 31st minute. Darwin Nunez's shot was saved by Matt Turner, but Diogo Jota slotted home the rebound, dedicating the goal to Luis Diaz and his family.

Nunez doubled the hosts' advantage four minutes later. Szoboszlai played a lovely one-two with Mohamed Salah before brilliantly crossing into the path of the Uruguayan, who slotted home.

Turner made a pair of good saves late in the first half, denying long-range efforts from Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch. The Hungary skipper then got his second assist of the night with a cross from his own half. Salah made it 3-0 in the 77th minute after a horrible mistake by Turner, enabling the former to pass the ball into the back of the empty net.

Anthony Elanga hit the crossbar and Cody Gakpo had a goal ruled off for offside but Liverpool were able to comfortably secure all three points.

Liverpool fans waxed lyrical about Dominik Szoboszlai after the game. The 23-year-old was given a rating of 9.2 by FotMob, having a pass accuracy of 93%. He also created four big chances, had a successful dribble rate of 75%, made 13 recoveries, and won four duels.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"2 assists for Szoboszlai today. First of MANY to come. Best midfielder in the league, we’re taking that crown from KDB."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Best Midfielder in the Prem hands down we got Beast in our hands"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Reds are now third in the Premier League standings with 23 points from 10 games.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Liverpool were able to secure a routine 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash on Sunday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Jurgen Klopp's side dominated possession with 73% of the ball. They also completed 715 passes with an accuracy of 89%. In contrast, Nottingham Forest had 27% possession and registered 257 passes with an accuracy of 72%.

Liverpool looked the more threatening team in attack landing a total of 21 shots, with eight being on target. On the other hand, Steve Cooper and Co. had nine shots but only landed one on target.

The Reds will next travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the EFL Cup fourth round on November 1.