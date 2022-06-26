"Best moment to go for him" - Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to sign Arsenal star after latest Raphina development 

Jose Enrique has urged Liverpool to make a move for Arsenal star Bukayo Saka. The former Reds defender believes this is the best moment to go for the Englishman.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Raphinha from Leeds United this summer. The Gunners have had a bid rejected and are working on their second offer for the Brazilian, who also has interest from Tottenham, Barcelona, and Chelsea.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Deneuve 🫶🏻YNWA @DeneuveDreamer @Jesanchez3 Wouldn't mind that out of favor Pépé lad from Arsenal honestly bags of talent just needs the guidance of klopp @Jesanchez3 Wouldn't mind that out of favor Pépé lad from Arsenal honestly bags of talent just needs the guidance of klopp He is a great player but if I'm not wrong Saka is in one or two years left ? Now that it looks that they are going to sign raphinha maybe is the best moment to go for him twitter.com/DeneuveDreamer… He is a great player but if I'm not wrong Saka is in one or two years left ? Now that it looks that they are going to sign raphinha maybe is the best moment to go for him twitter.com/DeneuveDreamer…

Former Liverpool full-back Enrique has urged his former side to take advantage of the situation and make a move for Saka. He added that the Englishman is a great player and tweeted:

"He is a great player but if I'm not wrong Saka is in one or two years left ? Now that it looks that they are going to sign Raphinha maybe is the best moment to go for him." [sic]

Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for Arsenal star Bukayo Saka as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is yet to pen a new deal at Anfield and has entered his final year at the club.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal to intensify efforts next week to sign Raphinha from Leeds. More talks planned with 25yo’s camp & increased offer expected. Feeling among other suitors is @TheAthleticUK #LUFC theathletic.com/news/arsenal-r… Arsenal to intensify efforts next week to sign Raphinha from Leeds. More talks planned with 25yo’s camp & increased offer expected. Feeling among other suitors is #AFC now leading & he’s said to be open to joining them. W/ @PhilHay_ 🚨 Arsenal to intensify efforts next week to sign Raphinha from Leeds. More talks planned with 25yo’s camp & increased offer expected. Feeling among other suitors is #AFC now leading & he’s said to be open to joining them. W/ @PhilHay_ @TheAthleticUK #LUFC theathletic.com/news/arsenal-r…

Unlike Enqirue suggested, Saka seems to have a lot more than a year or two left on his contract. The Englishman signed a new 'long term' contract in 2020. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was delighted with the new deal and said:

"Bukayo is a talented and intelligent young player. He has impressed me with his work ethic and attitude to learn and adapt, and it has paid off in his performances. I am excited to continue working with him to develop him further, and for him to help us achieve our goals."

Technical director Edu Gaspar also spoke about the deal at the time and added:

"This is something everyone involved wanted to happen and we are delighted that Bukayo has signed a new long-term contract. He's making great progress and is one of a number of young players who have developed through our academy. This is so important for us as we move forward as a club."

Liverpool target Saka finished last season with 11 goals and 7 assists for the Gunners in the Premier League.

